Mill Creek focuses on positive, readies for Karmel Korn season

Mill Creek Christian Church is sprucing up for the fall. We want to make sure our church is attractive to everyone and that each individual feels welcome.
The downtown area has been experiencing a lot of vandalism and we've had our share. Rather than react negatively, we've decided to paint those spots most often graffitied and leave works of art with a positive message instead.
We clean and paint and clean some more. Ren Dotson from Mill Creek Christian Church has painted some very ordinary objects and made them something special. Our dumpster and electric panel send a message that we are here in the downtown for "good."
Our door on S Street was in need of some TLC and it was turned into a project that proclaims that we want to "Let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness in an everflowing stream." Bakersfield is a good city and we want everyone who passes by our church to know that we have hope.
Our Karmel Korn will be available at the Kern County Fair again this year. We enjoy this ministry and involve everyone at church from the corn poppers, measurers, stirrers, mixers, coolers, baggers, sellers and you.
Every dollar of profit goes into the city. Our Karmel Korn chief, Paul Bristol, makes sure that charities that need our help are given our help. The Boys & Girls Club, Kiwanis, Bakersfield Homeless Center, the Mission of Kern County, Chapman College, college students in need of scholarships and many others benefit from your purchase of a bag of Karmel Korn.
Nothing goes to waste; even the unpopped kernels go to our "holy cows," who come running when the truck gets to the ranch.
Come to our booth at the Kern County Fair and help celebrate our 75th year. We'll share the ingredients with you, but the recipe is top secret, just lots of care and hope for the future of everyone.
You can also drop by and say "hi" at the church at 1660 S St. We'll be happy to see you and save you a bag or two.
For more information, call 661-327-1673.
— Mill Creek Christian Church news release