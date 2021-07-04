Military history authors' book signing to be held July 10

Military history enthusiasts! We are proud to invite you to a military history authors' book signing, hosted by the Kern County Museum on Saturday.
Several of Kern County’s top military history authors will sign and offer their books at discounted prices.
Some will also offer history lectures on a variety of subjects including the eastern front and Normandy campaign in World War II; the dropping of the atomic bombs on Japan; the Israeli Air Force and wars in the Middle East; and the Vietnam War. (For a full schedule, see sidebar.)
Some of the authors appearing at the event include:
Bill Norton is fairly unique among American military historians as a retired Air Force officer who has written over a dozen books on the Israeli Air Force and wars in the Middle East.
Barry Bongberg's daughter inspired him to write the wonderful book "Dear Mom and Dad: Letters Home from Vietnam, 1967-1969." While battling cancer, one of her last requests was that her father compile the letters he wrote to his parents while in the war. The author will donate all his proceeds to cancer research.
Barbara Schultz is well-known for her books on early Kern County aviation but has also written about the history of Fort Tejon and other local events dating back to before the Civil War.
Dr. Craig Luther is the author of several books including "Blood and Honor: The History of the 12th SS 'Hitler Youth' 1943-45." The former Fulbright Scholar (Bonn, West Germany) completed his Ph.D. in modern European history at UC Santa Barbara in 1987, and was employed as a military historian by the U.S. Air Force for 27 years. He retired in April 2011 so he could write more of his own books on World War II.