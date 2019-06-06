While the Meridian Voices ensemble is still new, they have already established a tradition for being daring.
Saturday evening's concert is case in point. Directed by Angel Vasquez-Ramos, the ensemble will perform a program sure to please - and challenge - even the most experienced choral music fans: Igor Stravinsky's "Pater Noster" ("Our Father"); "Six 'Fire Songs' On Italian Renaissance Poems" by Morton Lauridsen; "Fern Hill" by John Corigliano; "Noche de Lluvia" ("Night of Rain") by Sid Robinovitch; "Te lucis ante terminum" ("At the close of the day") by J. Arron McDermid; and "Tiempo para un Tiempo" ("Time to spend time") by Roberto Valera.
Vasquez-Ramos said the program will challenge the choir as well.
"This is really our first stand-alone concert," Vasquez-Ramos said.
The choir normally splits the program with the Synergy Chamber Players, who will accompany the choir on "Fern Hill."
The title of the concert is "Songs of Faith and Love," and the program reflects a wide range of moods and perspectives to fit under that broad title, from the almost-Medieval purity of the Stravinsky and McDermid pieces, the gentle pastoral of the Corigliano (which should remind one of Samuel Barber's immortal "Knoxville: Summer of 1915"), to Lauriden's aptly-named "Fire Songs" and some pretty sexy imagery in the true Renaissance-madrigal style; and the spicy Cuban rhythms by Valera and Robinovitch.
"It's not really about 'faith and love,' it is about reminiscing," Vasquez-Ramos said. "Somehow, when I read all of these texts, I realized they are united by time - faith over time, time waiting for love, waiting for God's love."
The "Pater Noster" and "Te lucis ante terminum" are the overly religious pieces in the program. Stravinsky's straight-forward, almost chant setting of The Lord's Prayer comes from the mid-1920's and his return to the Russian Orthodox Church. Dissatisfied with the music he heard in church, he composed three sacred pieces, which includes the "Ave Maria" ("Hail, Mary") and the "Credo" ("I believe"). McDermid's piece is a setting of the Medieval prayer sung as the Evening Hymn in the Liturgy of the Hours, the discipline of prayers followed by clergy.
Corigliano's "Fern Hill" is a musical setting Dylan Thomas' poem that recalls his childhood. Corigliano began work on the piece in 1960 as part of a trilogy of Thomas poems, but the piece did not have its full premier until 1999. Time is personified in Thomas' poem as one who bestows the gift of a beautiful childhood, but also one who is simultaneously carrying one away to adulthood.
Set very differently, the Lauridsen, Valera and Robinovitch pieces explore romantic love, at once passionate and intimate, often tying love and nature together. Lauridsen sets Italian Renaissance-era love poems, using what he called is "fire chord" - a dissonant minor chord - as a unifying musical device. Passionate and earthy, Lauridsen referred to these madrigals as "red wine music." Valera and Robinovitch draw on Spanish and Cuban traditions to create scenes of intimate passion.
"This is what we have been all about," Vasquez-Ramos said. "To keep us stimulated as musicians, to keep us wanting more."
"And to give back to our community."
