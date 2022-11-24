 Skip to main content
Menorah lighting to be held Dec. 18 at The Marketplace

Chanukah Celebration 2022

Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh lights the shamash of the menorah for the start of Hanukkah at The Marketplace in 2019. This year's celebration will be held on Dec. 18 at the southwest shopping center.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian / File

The Marketplace and The Chabad Jewish Community Center invite you to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Dec. 18 with a grand celebration.

For many, Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights, brings back fond memories of childhood years and serves to renew a sense of identity. The Hanukkah lights provide us with warmth, joy, strength and inspiration. Such is the purpose of a communitywide celebration held at the southwest shopping center each year.

