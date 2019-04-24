As National Poetry Month comes to an end, there's still time to celebrate this beloved form of literature. And what better guide than Matthew Woodman, the new poet laureate of Kern County, who will be honored with a reception Thursday at the Arts Council of Kern.
Following in the path of the county's first poet laureate, Don Thompson, Woodman was appointed earlier this month in the program overseen by the Arts Council of Kern.
The Cal State Bakersfield writing instructor was the 2018 writer-in-residence for the Walter Stiern Library and is founding editor of the journal Rabid Oak. His work has also appeared in the literary journals Mojave Heart Review, MORIA, Puerto del Sol, Sierra Nevada Review and The Meadow, among others.
“I see my role as poet laureate of Kern County as being some sort of catalyst who can inspire other people to read, write and perform their own poetry," Woodman told Portia Choi, who is involved in the Kern poet laureate program. "If I can inspire or assist another writer in putting their own words into the world, then I will consider my role a success.”
In his role, he is charged with raising awareness of poetry as a literary art in Kern County, promoting community awareness of the literary arts and encouraging residents to develop their own creative interests as well as providing readings of original poetry at community functions in the county.
It has been a busy month for Woodman starting with a presentation of poems to the county's Board of Supervisors on April 2, at which he recited his work ”A Mean Piece of Water.” He was the featured poet at the First Friday Open Mic at Dagny’s Coffee Co. on April 5. An April 10 presentation to the Bakersfield City Council with ACK executive director David Gordon about National Poetry Month also featured his performance of his poem “The Fugitive.”
The poet led children in a poetry-writing workshop at Beale Memorial Library on April 15, attended by about 50 children, parents and grandparents. Children were encouraged to write their own poems and had a chance to present them at an open mic held after the workshop.
At Thursday's reception, Woodman and other local poets will recite their work. Light refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.