Medium Theresa Caputo heads back to Bakersfield

Those looking for answers from the beyond will be happy to know Theresa Caputo is returning to Bakersfield.
The star of TLC's "Long Island Medium" will bring Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience to the Fox Theater on Nov. 7.
This is at least the fourth visit the medium has made to Bakersfield, starting with a 2012 tour of local supernatural hotspots, including the Padre Hotel.
For this show, Caputo will share personal stories about her life and explain more about her gift, which she has honed over 20 years as a practicing medium. She will also deliver healing messages to audience members and help them find closure.
Note that although the medium will give readings to some in the audience throughout her show, the purchase of a ticket does not guarantee a reading.
Doors open at 2 p.m., the show is at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets, starting at $39.75, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thebakersfieldfox.com. Use code "CAPUTO" for early access to tickets starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Purchases can also be made by calling 661-324-1369 or at the box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.