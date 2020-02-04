It is black-tie season in Kern County, and this Saturday a new event joins an already crowded annual slate of fancy fundraising galas. Mayor Karen Goh, long an advocate for solutions to the crisis of brokenness in the community, has lent her name to the first-ever Mayor’s Ball, benefiting the nonprofit CityServe.
“I don’t lend my name to just anything,” she said. “But I believe in this organization that is impacting lives.”
The formal affair will stand in stark contrast to the day-to-day operations of the organization, which connects needy families with more than 100 churches of all denominations across Kern County, providing them with surplus goods from giant retailers. Tangible goods like food and furniture, microwaves and meals, anything that will put individuals back on the path toward hope.
The ball itself may conjure up images of "Cinderella," "Downton Abbey" or "The King and I," but attendees need not break the bank in order to be in step with the night. Black-tie signals formality, something always subject to wide interpretation, especially in a meat-and-potatoes town like Bakersfield where some consider cowboy boots and jeans lavish.
Mayor Goh is tight-lipped about what she’ll be wearing, or whether it will be accompanied by one of her signature neck scarves.
The event is already sold out but for those lucky enough to have snagged a ticket, the question of wardrobe may weigh heavily on their minds. Elegant fundraisers like the Mayor’s Ball are nights to look your most fabulous.
A cocktail dress or simple long gown will always be a safe choice. Need ideas? Look no further than the celebrities who wore it best on the recent red carpets of the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremonies.
Embrace it and have fun. There is nothing as sophisticated as a man in a classic tuxedo jacket and matching trousers, but for those who don’t own a tux, a black or dark blue suit will be just as dapper. But if your slacks of choice are denim, you should hit the stores now.
Whatever you decide to wear to the inaugural party hoping to raise much-needed funds for the worthiest of causes, style experts say to be mindful of the organizer’s vision for their special night. Let that, and good taste guide you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.