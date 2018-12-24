Going to the movies has always been a time to sit back and relax but thanks to a big upgrade and new recliners at Maya Cinemas, moviegoers can take it to the next level.
The local theater recently finished a $6 million upgrade, adding plush Palliser recliner seating in every auditorium and a deluxe D-Box auditorium, improving on its offerings of D-Box, an immersive motion experience.
Also new to the Bakersfield theater is reserved seating. Guests can now use their phones and tablets to buy reserved tickets online at mayacinemas.com, fandango.com and atomtickets.com.
These are the latest upgrades to the theater, which prides itself on having the latest technology. The regional chain opened a theater in Delano back in May, with many of the same amenities, including reclining seats.
