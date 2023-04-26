May the 4th be with Bakersfield: 'Star Wars' events on tap

“The Mandalorian” just wrapped up its third season but you won’t have to venture to a galaxy far, far away for some adventures. Local businesses are hosting events in celebration of May the 4th, a commemorative day highlighting the “Star Wars” universe.
For the second year, Cloud 9 Coffee Co. will celebrate “Star Wars” with not just one day but one week of specialty drinks and treats as well as some surprises with its first-ever night event.
Unlike last year’s event, which transformed the coffee shop inside Stockdale Tower into Sector Nine with darkened windows, special lighting and QR codes for ordering, this will be a more subdued affair.
Owner Morgan Bonn said this will allow all customers, whether their fans or just in need of some caffeine, to enjoy their usual ordering experience.
“We serve a lot of customers on a day-to-day basis, many of them we consider ‘regulars,’ both people that work within the Stockdale Tower and from the community as well. There are definitely some that stay away from themed weeks, simply because in past years we were busier than expected and they couldn’t grab and go like they normally do.
“Every time we host a themed week, we fine-tune our processes and get more and more efficient,” she wrote in an email. “We are happy to welcome all of our regulars to stop by ‘Star Wars’ week next week and they will be able to order and pay at the register like usual (no QR codes), and receive their order quickly.”
The shop will offer three themed drinks next week: the returning Corellian Cold Brew (cold brew with sweet cream and cocoa puffs); Death Sticks Soda (Italian soda), named after a fictitious luminescent drug; and the Windu (a dark chocolate lavender latte), named after Jedi Mace Windu, played in the films by Samuel L. Jackson.
Cornerstone Bakery is again on board, baking up treats for Jedi and Sith of all ages including Wookie cookies, galactic vanilla bean scones, cosmic cake pops and Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, sugar cookies.
For the first time, Cloud 9 will be open on Saturday night for its special Nine@Nite.
“We wanted an evening event to give a real cantina feel,” Bonn wrote. “There will be music, lights, the whole nine yards. This is a family-friendly event, but will be especially appreciated by the true ‘Star Wars’ fans.”
Mocktails — “delicious for kids and adults alike!” — will be offered that night including a Tattooine Sunrise and Qui Gon’s Gin, both of which are noncaffeinated and nonalcoholic.
Bonn said, based on interest in the evening event, she may consider other special after-hours fun events, even beyond this week or the popular “Harry Potter” one.
“We need to see if there’s really a demand for it before making Nine@Nite a thing. But we’re hoping for it!”
The owner said she and her team put a lot of time and energy into creating these fun events and experiences for our community and she’s looking forward to people coming out next week.
Cloud 9 (5060 California Ave.) will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 to 5 and 8 a.m. to noon May 6 with the Nine@Nite running from 7 to 9 p.m. May 6.
The force will also be with 2nd Phase Brewing (1004 19th St.) on May 4. The downtown brewery will host “Star Wars” Day with discounts on brews and seltzers for those who dress in costume.
There will also be a costume contest at the end of the night.
Izzy and the Fins will play themed music along with friends starting at 7 p.m.
Beginning at 5 p.m., Poppi’s Pastrami & More will be on site, serving its pastrami, deep-pit beef and slow-cooked chicken in sandwiches, nachos and the Poppi bowl.
And there’s a special announcement from President Scroob over at the Fox Theater, declaring an exclusive screening of “Spaceballs.”
The 1987 parody by Mel Brooks follows rogue star pilot Lone Starr (Bill Pullman) and his trusty sidekick, Barf (John Candy), who must rescue Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) from the evil clutches of Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) on Planet Spaceball.
Costumes are highly encouraged, recommended and appreciated “as rescuing the princess will take everything we’ve got!”
Tiki-Ko has again partnered with the Fox to offer some limited-edition drinks available on the night of the show including Ewoking on Sunshine, made with overproof spiced, pineapple and coconut rums, passion fruit syrup, lime and pineapple juice.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., the movie starts at 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the theater, 2001 H St.
Tickets ($7) are available now at thebakersfieldfox.com, visiting the box office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays or by calling 661-324-1369 during those same hours.