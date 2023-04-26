 Skip to main content
May the 4th be with Bakersfield: 'Star Wars' events on tap

“The Mandalorian” just wrapped up its third season but you won’t have to venture to a galaxy far, far away for some adventures. Local businesses are hosting events in celebration of May the 4th, a commemorative day highlighting the “Star Wars” universe.

For the second year, Cloud 9 Coffee Co. will celebrate “Star Wars” with not just one day but one week of specialty drinks and treats as well as some surprises with its first-ever night event.

