When season two of “Vida” premieres on Starz Thursday, actress Chelsea Rendon won’t be short of celebratory milestones.
The SoCal Montebello native is part of the primarily female Latina cast on the critically acclaimed drama that's breaking ground with characters and subject matter once considered "too taboo" for viewers.
For Rendon, who plays street-smart Mari in the series, the time has never been better to shake up the neighborhood as more than just an industry anomaly, marking the beginning of something much more promising.
“It’s a beautiful time in Hollywood to be brown,” said Rendon, who’s been planning her premiere party since production wrapped. “There’s going to be a lot of drama and craziness. I can’t wait to see it.”
“Vida” tells the story of the Hernandez sisters, Emma and Lyn (played by Mishel Prada and Melissa Barrera), who, after years away detached from the life and culture of their East Los Angeles neighborhood, return home following the death of their mother, Vidalia. Their homecoming unearths hidden family truths, prompts bittersweet reunions with the ghosts of their past, and yields plenty of drama centralized around their late mother’s bar, which the sisters have inherited. Based on an original short story “Pour Vida” by Richard Villegas Jr., the story was expanded for production on Starz for six episodes making its debut last year.
Rendon, who's been acting since age 7 in a number of TV and film roles including “A Better Life” and “McFarland, USA,” says that show creator Tanya Saracho offered her an opportunity to dive into a character with whom she says she shares a number of personality traits. A tough and independent young woman, Mari has learned to roll with life’s punches.
“I definitely feel I added my essence, but my essence is so similar to Mari that it worked really well," Rendon said. "When the show premiered I had so many friends from middle school who messaged me, ‘Oh my God. That’s the Chelsea I remember.’ I’ve always been loud, a bit of a tomboy, and I’ve always been a little out there and say what I want.”
Touching on family and relationships that also include prominent LGBTQ themes, "Vida" has not shied away from depicting the characters' sexuality to push storylines. Rendon knew Latino audiences may have some issues, but also feels it’s time to get real about sex, chicos and chicas.
“I think it’s beautiful and very important. We’re all sexual beings and yeah, maybe you don’t talk about it at the dinner table with your mom and your dad, but you talk about it with your friends. My dad is a very traditional Mexican, and is like, ‘Why is there so much sex in this show?’ And I’m like, ‘That’s part of the story, Dad.’ That’s why I love the show representing the world as it is today. Mari, growing up alone with her dad and her brother and not having a woman to talk about it, so she’s still a virgin at 21 and she’s never had a boyfriend. Some people are like, ‘Ooooohh,’ and some people are like, ‘That’s amazing.’ I think for me it’s very truthful.”
Without any spoilers, Rendon says fans will be in for another emotional ride aboard the beer-soaked bar stools of Vida to the ongoing gentrified neighborhood streets of the place they call home with familiar faces and new characters.
“It’s something that everybody can really relate to and when you start dealing with the family dynamics, the love triangles, that’s just human experience. You don’t even have to be brown to relate.”
Music is another big part of the “Vida” experience with a number of Latin alternative and traditional Latin genres weaved in adding to the emotional feel of the show. It’s another round of opportunities and firsts for independent artists such as Los Angeles singer-songwriter Maria Del Pilar, whose song “Se Me Haces Mas” was used in trailers for season one. For season two, the performer will have a new song featured on the show as well as make an appearance in an episode.
“I love not only the opportunity for my music to be heard and having an appearance but to also be a musical narrator,” said the musician, who has performed in Bakersfield over the years at Sandrini’s, Fishlips and The Dome with her former band, Los Abandoned, as well as a solo act. The show’s soundtrack will be available on Friday for digital download as well as vinyl LP pressing.
“I’m so happy this show exists," she said. "I’ve been writing music for a longtime with bi-cultural Spanglish lyrics in this genre of Latin alternative music and there’s finally a television show that is perfect for the music I make, especially also being a woman and having this show be very Latina-centric. It feels really good for these things to catch up to what many of us have already been doing underground or on a more obscure level.”
Season two of “Vida” premieres Thursday on the Starz app and Starz on Demand. Episodes begin airing on cable starting Sunday. For more information, visit starz.com/series/vida.
For more Maria Del Pilar, visit maria-del-pilar.com.
Matt’s pick
Steel Pulse, 8 p.m. Thursday, Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25-$50. 324-1369.
Apart from the undisputed king of reggae, Bob Marley, U.K. roots rock outfit Steel Pulse is cited as the gateway to Jamaica’s biggest musical export. Mixing politics and social conscious in the tradition of Marley, but with a helping of the band's home turf in the Handsworth area of Birmingham, England, Steel Pulse's albums “True Democracy,” “Earth Crisis” and “Rastafari Centennial — Live in Paris” are essentials of the genre. Also performing is Bakersfield reggae rock outfit Steady Vibe.
