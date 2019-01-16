Lewis Black operates like a GPS of comedy. But instead of avoiding troubled spots, he prefers a traffic jam, requiring listeners to stop, look, listen and sometimes contribute to the conversation at hand.
Making his return to the Fox Theater on Jan. 24, the award-winning veteran funnyman promises to call it as he sees it for The Joke’s On Us Tour, his latest live show.
“It’s really the same happy-go-lucky stuff,” said Black during a recent phone interview. "It’s about stuff that I’ve stumbled on over the past year that I think describes the problems we’re going through without talking much about ‘him’ or the rest of these idiots who are involved in this.”
If you’ve figured out which "him" he’s referring to, you are correct. (If not, think White House.)
Did he say "happy-go-lucky"?
“Trump is to comedy in the same way that stroke is to a nap.”
These are the jokes, folks. Consider this your final warning.
Introduced to mainstream America through his popular segments on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” that made their debut in 1996, Black’s observational style from the point of view of the everyday American continues to be a hit for the show now hosted by fellow comedian Trevor Noah, who stepped into the role following the departure of longtime host Jon Stewart. In addition to over 53 acting credits to his name, Black’s has maintained a balance between being himself and playing various characters.
According to his IMDB page, Black’s official first acting role is listed as "Paul" in the 1986 Woody Allen movie "Hannah and Her Sisters."
Not bad.
“I’ve been offered certain things, but usually I’m not getting paid or I don’t wanna do ‘em. When you look back at your career, I might have done more if I went to L.A., but I was never happy out there. I had other things that I wanted to do. Rather than be in Los Angeles, I wrote three books. So that was a choice.
Need an opinion? Black has them. When asked about the world’s obsession with social networking and self-promotion, he wasn’t short on going in on the attention spans of Americans.
“I use it for advertising purposes. It’s getting harder and harder to get word out that you’re coming to a place. This is how I reach people who follow me. And even with that, people will still say, ‘How come you’re not coming to Wisconsin as part of your tour? And I’m like, ‘I was just in Wisconsin.’ You literally can’t get enough information out to people. With every type of media I use, people still walk up to me in cities I’m performing and say, ‘What are you doing here?'”
To help ensure the word is out, Black has made audience engagement a part of his live show, seeking tourist information from fans living in cities he’ll be appearing at this official website lewisblack.com.
There you can also "Suggest a Rant" for possible live discussion by Black during his show. According to Black, it’s not an angry mob he’s discovering through these submissions, but rather a bevy of hidden talents. Call it “citizen comedy” if you will. Bakersfield is encouraged to submit their rants prior to the show.
“The overall theme is that the people can really communicate well, even the people whom one would think in terms of what they’re writing to you and their background, you wouldn’t think they had those communication skills. And the stuff that I’ve received as this has gone on, the writing has gotten better and stronger, smarter and more interesting; and it’s hopeful.”
And while Black expects pushback by those who don’t necessarily agree with his politically infused style of comedy, don’t expect any apologies.
“There’s more blowback now with Trump in office than from anyone else before ever. I’ve made jokes about all of them. People will ask, ‘How come you don’t do jokes about Obama?’ I say, ‘Where were you?’ You’ve obviously never come to see a show of mine (expletive)!'”
Black can currently be seen in a bit part in the Netflix comedy “The Last Laugh,” starring Richard Dreyfuss and Chevy Chase. One place you won’t catch him is hosting the Oscars, unless they ask.
“Sure I would. If I can do it from my couch.”
Tickets for the Jan. 24 show can be purchased at Vallitix.com. Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $55 (plus service charge). The show starts at 8 p.m. For more information, visit thebakersfieldfox.com or call 324-1369.
Ashley Taylor
You know what they say: "You can take the girl out of Bakersfield, but you can’t take the Bakersfield out of the girl," but for country singer-songwriter Ashley Taylor, that connection goes much deeper.
Eager to finally release her new seven-song EP, “Bakersfield,” after months of preparation to country music fans everywhere on Thursday, the multi-talented Taylor takes her musical roots to heart.
“If I was not brought up on the Bakersfield Sound, I would not have that influence in my music today," said the Bakersfield native who currently calls Nashville home. I would be a very different person and artist. I am always proud to say where I come from.”
Paying homage to country traditions in her catchy compositions, the 25-year-old musician is confident her time is now.
“I knew I wanted to pay tribute to my roots and the Bakersfield Sound but also give it a modern touch and put my own spin on things."
Taylor has been a familiar voice among independent country music fans, performing at local events, wowing audiences at the Bakersfield Country Music Awards where she also was honored for her accomplishments in 2017. But after leaving the easy-going comforts of home three years ago for the hustle and rustle of Music City where country dreams are made, Taylor says from the moment she packed her bags, life has been an adventure worthy of its own set of tunes.
“People here in Nashville idolize and respect Bakersfield and constantly pay tribute to all we've done for country music and the place we hold in its history. I really pulled the inspiration for these songs from true-life events that happened.”
What would life be in country music’s mecca if there wasn’t a run-in with a legend or two?
“Oh man, I have had a bunch. I ran into Reba in a bathroom one time and got caught in an elevator with Willie Nelson. You never know who you are gonna see or meet.”
Produced independently over the past two years at the home studio of producer Pat Lassiter, whose studio credits include an extensive list of up-and-coming country talents, "Bakersfield" reflects Taylor's independent spirit.
“I was blessed to be able to get these wonderful and talented musicians together," she said. "A lot of these guys who played on this record are legends and play with names like Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton, Dwight Yoakam. I surrounded myself with good people and we all listened and worked toward the same goal.”
The EP’s title track and accompanying music video on YouTube says it all with her hometown as the central subject of love and inspiration.
“We’re loud and we’re proud and we have our own sound …” she sings in the video filled with landmarks from Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace to favorite hangs of her youth. The sweet tune is everything you’d expect from a well-crafted country anthem and more.
“I miss my friends and family who all still live there. Also, it may sound crazy but I really miss In-N-Out Burger. I miss Bakersfield and luckily I get to go back a few times a year, but Nashville is where I need to be right now and it truly feels just like home.”
Taylor has no immediate plans to perform in Bakersfield, but you can expect her to play later this year at the Kern County Fair, with a few more shows added. Until then, fans can stream and download “Bakersfield” starting Friday at Spotify, Apple Music and all digital music outlets. You can also purchase physical autographed copies at her website ashleytaylormusic.com.
Matt’s pick
Jackie Mendez, The Capsouls, 9 p.m. Friday, Sandrini’s Public House, 1918 Eye St. $5. 322-8900.
As one of the reigning queens of the SoCal Jamaican soul and reggae music scene, songstress Jackie Mendez has proven herself worthy of the crown. After indie label Angel City Records released her debut EP in 2013, underground music fans soon took notice of Mendez, helping elevate her status among fans of classic Jamaican and UK classic sounds across the pond and south of the border. Her latest single and YouTube music video for “Forever True” is a sweet homage to her musical influences. Paired up with Bakersfield’s very own traditional reggae squad The Capsouls and mad musical selector Mr. Big Shot spinning vinyl between sets, a soul shakedown is guaranteed. Highly recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.