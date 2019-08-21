Nothing like a country music discussion to bring out historians, curmudgeons, critics and artists for a heated debate on the polarizing state of terrestrial radio and its frenemy – the online music podcast.
Dave Bernal, who hosts “The California Country Show Podcast”, a companion to his weekly Thursday night radio show of the same name broadcast on KLBP Long Beach Public Radio has heard plenty. And while being on various sides of the debate can be fun at times, the former Bakersfield resident prefers to be an outlet for independent country artists looking to get some airplay, and maybe, just maybe, an in-studio interview if they’re lucky.
That may have sounded like an impossible dream during the new country boom of the nineties, but after the first music podcast made its official debut in 2004, it was only a matter of time before fans began to find ways to both discover and support new artists. Today, there are podcasts for every type of listener imaginable like Bernal who became disenchanted with mainstream terrestrial radio and joined the podcast revolution five years ago with his own show to help bring some country music lovin’ back to the west coast.
“I had a series of conversations with friends on how disconnected the indie country scene was in Los Angeles, Bakersfield and California,” said Bernal who produces both versions of "The California Country Show" from a shared rehearsal lockout space.
“I’ve lived all over and saw this change happening. Many young country singers and bands were pulling their influences and song selections directly from the Nashville factory of radio hits. So, I set out to make a show that would play California-based music and share a bit of history in there, too.”
Joined on occasion by friend and fellow musician Casey Cannon of the outlaw country act 29 Mules, who also helps contribute to the weekly playlists, Bernal handles the majority of the show’s production and editing duties himself.
“If you listen to the show closely, you can hear all the drummers and bands rehearsing down the hall. Let’s just say I’m looking for a studio down the road.”
It’s a step up from the duo’s original set-up: a microphone set-up in Cannon’s kitchen, a free download of the Garageband recording software, and playlists comprised of unlicensed iTunes Music purchases. Bernal recalled the legal learning curve during that time.
“We learned later that music licensing needs to be paid for and received a cease and desist from Sony,” he said.
After reassessing the project and following the ins-and-outs required to keep the suits at bay, Bernal changed the show’s original format away from solely music to an interview-style talk show, going behind the creative scenes of the independent artist life.
“The podcast gives me an opportunity (and good practice) to introduce my audience to the hard-working artists trying to make it in country music. We talk about touring, songwriting, and how to compete with the big music labels cranking out assembly line music to the masses.”
Among some of the LA-based artists and groups Bernal has interviewed for the show are Wynchester, Calico the Band, and Tonya Watts, as wells as Sam Outlaw, a California boy now residing in Nashville.
Bernal recently expanded the show for remote production at the OakHeart Country Music Festival held every June in Thousand Oaks, where he held court as host of his own stage underneath a 37-foot banner of the podcast’s official logo. In addition to choosing the acts for the stage, he also performed, MC’d and recorded a special episode for the event. It was a big triumph for Bernal and crew who took full advantage of the opportunity to introduce himself to thousands of rabid country music fans.
“The proudest feeling came from the fact that our side stage became a village-type hang out for local musicians and singers. I felt like the work to unify the scene was not only worth it, but the beginning of something bigger than we could have imagined," he said.
But Bakersfield will always be home for Bernal and where both his family and musical roots still reside. Recalling his days performing as a member of Lisa Bowman and the Wild Ones country band, Bernal has performed for the annual Buck Bash at the Crystal Palace along with many of the now defunct local honkytonks. Like clockwork he still gets asked regularly by touring musicians and country fans where they should find their next gig in Bakersfield.
“They want to know where I recommend they go when they’re in town. I wish I had more answers for them. I wish there were more reasons to head to town to play, but they know the history, the legends, and the scene. The Bakersfield Sound is known all over the world and should be a source of pride for all in Bakersfield and California residents.”
That homegrown pride is at the heart The California Country Show Podcast for Bernal, who always includes a sincere nod to the musical pioneers of Kern.
“I play Merle and Buck like they’re new tunes and explain to listeners that ‘the song you just heard was the Red Simpson original version.’
We’ll take a wild guess that the ‘original’ in question was a spin of the 1966 single “Highway Patrol” by Red Simpson, also covered by Junior Brown, creator of the guit-steel, a combination lap steel guitar and six-string guitar invention, in 1993. The song has since become Brown’s musical calling card.
“Buck made the decision not to chase Nashville. I think Bakersfield could do the same, or it will lose great local talent,” Bernal said.
Artists interested in submitting their music for airplay consideration should email Bernal at justdave@california-country.com to request a submission form.
Submissions will be accepted in CD and digital forms, and according to Bernal, all artists who receive airplay will qualify to receive royalties through their registered music rights and publishing houses.
“My show will pay you royalties for being on the playlist, so make sure you send me the mastered version of your music with your ISRC (International Standard Recording Code, the international identification tool for sound and music video recordings) embedded so you can track it. No demos please. Don’t know what those are? Email me. Listen to the show. I want to help you succeed as an artist. This is a business and I always email back with assistance.”
Amen, Dave.
"The California Country Show Podcast" is available for stream and download at ITunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, SoundCloud.
Matt’s Pick
Vincent Neil Emerson, The Appletons 9 p.m. Saturday, The Old River Monte Carlo, 9750 Taft Highway, $5, 837-0250.
According to his mini-bio, country singer songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson has both a reputation around Texas and Nashville for staying true to the roots of classic country. With his recent appearance in actor Jason Momoa’s “On the Roam” YouTube series alongside his good friend, fellow troubadour Colter Wall, Emerson has also been hailed as one of the best new songwriters to come out of “The Lone Star State.” Also appearing will be Bakersfield husband and wife country blues duo, The Appletons. Highly Recommended.
