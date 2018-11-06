Need some makeup work? Destiny Gutierrez has the right look for you.
Making a name in the indie film world for her transformational styles in front of the camera, Gutierrez is just one in a growing number of local creatives establishing their artistic stamp working in a variety of multimedia formats.
Filmed in various locations around Kern County including Bakersfield, the upcoming film “Bloomfield,” set to debut next year, will give horror fans a chance to see more of her work.
Always prepped when duty calls on the set or off, this 23-year-old prefers not to wait for when opportunity knocks.
“Being a freelancer means being proactive and always looking for your next job,” said Gutierrez. “I spend a lot of time reaching out to filmmakers and production companies.”
Artists like Gutierrez often post sneak peeks of their latest projects, which is how I stumbled across a camera phone shot of her latest work posted on Facebook: an actor made up as a zombie on the set of the upcoming film “Bloomfield." (More on the film later.)
Drawn to the wonders of makeup at an early age, Gutierrez recalls regularly sneaking into her mother’s makeup bag to experiment with different styles and bring her ideas to life. That curiosity eventually made its way onto the stage while attending Frazier Mountain and Highland high schools.
“I loved how I could use it to express myself in so many different ways," she said. "I would do a friend’s makeup here and there in high school and help with the makeup for my middle school and high school theater productions.”
After graduation, Gutierrez made the jump from a regular day job to pursue her true passion enrolling at the prestigious Make-Up Designory in Los Angeles. There she built on her naturally developed talents earning her certification in multimedia makeup artistry and adding special effects to her list of style offerings.
“I started out by doing glam and beauty, but after taking a special effects course at Make-Up Designory, I fell in love with the process. I still absolutely love doing both, but I feel slightly more artistically satisfied while creating a monster, alien or creature.”
Which brings us to “Bloomfield,” Gutierrez’s second feature film gig. The artist found out about the film through the social media accounts of Brianna Young, the film's triple threat — writer, director and lead
Gutierrez said, "When I heard that she would be filming her feature in Bakersfield, I jumped on the opportunity to work with her and I’m so grateful that she brought me on.”
While not much is known about the film, other than a cool and creepy film poster and brief description on the film’s Facebook page (search "Bloomfield Movie"):
“After the death of a young woman's parents, Elaine is forced to live with her eccentric Aunt Tilda in a sleepy mountain town called Bloomfield.”
You had me at "Aunt Tilda." A few stills released with permission from the film’s director show some of Gutierrez’s elaborate makeup work for the film. Impressive and really cool.
“So far we have filmed at the Neill House in Kernville, which is a stunning old Victorian home that just fits so perfectly into the horror genre of the film, the Kern Valley Museum and the basement of the New Yorker Apartments in downtown Bakersfield.”
In addition to Gutierrez, other members of the Bakersfield hair and makeup crew include Cassy Harris, Megan Martinez, Ande Castaneda and Jessica Eddlemon. Other locally based cast and crew have lent their talents to the film.
Gutierrez said the plan is to get “Bloomfield” out on the festival circuit before readying it for distribution next summer. We’ll keep you posted.
For more information on Gutierrez, visit destinygutierrez.com or follow on Instagram @tiny.artistry and Facebook.
Truxton Mile
Congratulations are in order once again for Bakersfield country brethren Truxton Mile on the release of its latest single “Never Happened” on Nov. 2. Country music radio take note, the song has all the makings of a hit (KUZZ?) If it hasn’t been downloaded or is currently streaming to a personal playlist, don’t wait. Vocalist Ryan Coulter and guitarists Alec Olivieri and Taylor Unruh are in top form producing one of their best tracks to date. So, when are we going to get that Truxton Mile Christmas album?
“Never Happened” is available for download and streaming at iTunes and all digital music outlets. Visit truxtonmile.com.
Matt’s pick
Hate Drugs at Jerry’s Pizza, 10 p.m. Saturday. $10. 633-1000.
While most Bakersfield bands are searching for venues to play, Bakersfield’s Hate Drugs have been hitting the road regularly, building their name and with new music and videos for distant fans to get a primer prior to their arrival. And it’s worked. If you follow the band’s adventures on their official Instagram page @thehatedrugs you’ll see these guys are (still) doing it the right way. Here’s your chance to say a quick hello before they head out again. Also performing at the all-ages show are Phangs and The Wldlfe. Highly recommended.
