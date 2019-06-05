The 41st annual Playboy Jazz Festival will feel some extra Bakersfield bump when bassist Robin Bramlett hits the stage at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend.
Appearing with her acclaimed contemporary jazz outfit, Jazz In Pink, the veteran local musician is cool and ready to groove with her multi-talented bandmates when they hit the stage at the prestigious two-day festival on Saturday.
If you’ve never attended the Playboy Jazz Festival before, picture one of the funkiest all-day parties with the friendliest goodtime crowd around. It’s the perfect setting for Bramlett’s jazzy unit who’ve been celebrating their 10th year together. Bramlett, who joined the group in 2010, is eager to set the tone for the day’s festivities.
“It is the pinnacle for us as a group,” said Bramlett, who recalled landing the gig after responding to a Facebook post by founding member, pianist Gail Jhonson who was looking for a fill-in bassist for an LA show.
“I’ve only been to the Playboy Jazz Festival once back in the ’90s and have not been back since. I remember Tito Puente headlined the year I went. Now I’m about to go back as an artist to perform on that stage.”
Bramlett in her own right has paid more than her dues. Ask any musician she’s performed with and you’re bound to hear praise for her level of professionalism and talent she brings at rehearsal to downbeat. Not to mention the famous co-signs she’s amassed from heavy hitters in the industry along the way.
“Turns out she (Jhonson) had been talking to some other people inquiring about who I was, so she hit up my good friend, Kat Dyson (Prince’s New Power Generation) then another person to find out some more about me. I guess they gave her a good recommendation. I went to the rehearsal and the first word she said to me after we played the first song was, ‘Where have you been all my life,’ and the rest is history. We’ve played together ever since.”
Now as the musical director of Jazz in Pink, a role she took on three years ago, Bramlett says the group is just like a family of equals. When you have this much collective skill under one roof, creative input is expected and encouraged.
“We’ve been playing so long, we just kind of finish each other’s sentences in the music. Everyone has so many great ideas. I can just bring a song to rehearsal and someone will add something new as we go along. That just makes us better, because at the end of the day we’re a team walking out on that stage together.”
Bramlett’s musical climb through the local ranks started at the age of 18 when she began performing as part of the St. John’s Baptist Church worship band. She credits mentors Donald Factory and Don Hicks with introducing her to the working logistics of a band. Along the way, Bramlett would find herself jamming alongside a number of local heavies including saxophonist Darren Gholston and Jay Jay Hicks.
“I owe a lot to those guys,” she said.
In time, Bramlett would break out as both a soloist, songwriter and exciting performer. From the clubs of Bakersfield honing her chops playing every genre possible: funk, soul, reggae, Latin. If there’s a cool groove to be found, Bramlett learned it, filing it away in her databank until an opportunity presents itself to perform out of town, in the air, even at sea.
“Being a solo artist is cool, but I just love playing bass, being on the bottom. That’s what drove me to the instrument in the first place. Lead is cool. That’s another side of me, but I just have a greater love for being supportive.”
Over the years, Bramlett’s talents have also been heard backing a number of iconic soul, jazz, pop and gospel artists including Miki Howard, Maysa, Jon B., Shanice Wilson, Chrisette Michele, to name a few. One day she may be caught up in a cool jam with The Baylor Project, the next backing legendary soul funk singer Nona Hendryx with another recently reunited project, Hit Like a Girl.
“I usually get music with a good amount of time, sometimes a week before depending on who it is. I’ll always be ready by rehearsal time.”
Joining Bramlett and Jhonson onstage Saturday with Jazz in Pink: Dee Simone, drums; D’Love, guitar; Karen Briggs, violin, Tomoka Nomura-Jarvis, saxophone and flute; Mariea Antoinette, harp; Josie Alieo Stewart, Tamina Johnson and Aanka on vocals.
Also appearing in Saturday’s line-up is Angelique Kidjo, Bela Fleck & The Flecktones, Sheila E., Kool & The Gang, Terrence Martin, Benny Golson’s 90th Birthday Quartet, Celebrating Ndugu Chancler featuring Patrice Rushen, Terrence Blanchard, Ernie Watts, Terri Lyne Carrington, Doc Powell, Alphonso Johnson, Munyungo Jackson and more.
The festival’s emcee is comedian George Lopez.
“We got a slammin’ 40-minute set planned for Saturday,” she said. “We’re gonna get you.”
The 42nd annual Playboy Jazz Festival. 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood, CA. Tickets are $25 to $196 plus service charge. For more information visit hollywoodbowl.com.
Wilfredo Cruz Jr.
Add Bakersfield Latin crooner Wilfredo Cruz Jr. to the number of local artists stepping in front of the camera with a new music video for the song “Payaso,” a cover of the 1971 ballad originally recorded by late Puerto Rican salsa singer, Raphy Leavitt.
Filmed and directed by Amy Janelle, the video also stars SoCal actress Christina Jardine in a short story of love gone bad. It has passion, drama and at times you’d think you were watching a Spanish-language telenovela; however, in this mini-soap opera there’s no cat fight with “la otra mujer” (the other woman) and nobody gets poisoned by the neighborhood bruja (witch). Is it real or a nightmare? Watch and find out.
Recorded and produced by local musician Tony Rinaldi (who’s also featured on the recording), “Payaso” features local Latin jazz ensemble, Viento, who Cruz also performs with regularly. The video is available video at Youtube or facebook.com/melodictreble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.