The Bakersfield Master Chorale is heading to Chicago for a performance at a festival in the spring but it could use your help getting there.
The choir is set to perform on March 9 at the Windy City Choral Festival, part of a five-day trip to the city. While most participants of the trip will pay their own way, some members won't be able to go without a scholarship to help fund their trip.
At the festival, mixed choirs will sing together at the Orchestra Hall at the Chicago Symphony Center, with world-renowned choral conductor Z. Randall Stroope serving as artistic director. The Bakersfield choir has the special honor of being one of only four choirs selected for a stand-alone performance at the Festival Concert.
The choir will be in Chicago from March 6 to 10. Singers and non-singers are invited to go on the trip. The last day to sign up is Jan. 15.
To donate money for the choir's trip, or to sign up to go yourself, call 831-1735. Go to BakersfieldMasterChorale.org for more information.
