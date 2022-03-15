Market at Seven Oaks Business Park returns March 23

In the tradition of building a better community and the spirit of "live, work, play," Bolthouse Properties is relaunching the seasonal monthly Market at Seven Oaks Business Park after a two-year hiatus.
Held on the fourth Wednesday of the month, March through October, the late-afternoon market will be held at The Shoppes at Seven Oaks Business Park, at the corner of Buena Vista Road and Bolthouse Drive from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
This month’s market, set for March 23, will feature nearly 40 vendors offering eggs, almonds, honey, maple syrup, hummus, almond butter, fresh juices, ice cream, a variety of cottage and baked goods, meats, plants, handmade soap and jewelry, children’s and women’s clothing boutiques and so much more!
In addition, the March market will feature live music from Nate Antwine, onsite knife sharpening services, an appearance from the Easter bunny at 5:30 p.m. along with a variety of food options (Asada Grill, Sequoia Sandwich Co., Michaelangelo’s Pizza, Get It Twisted, Maui Wowi, Shrimp Madness and more) allowing families to grab dinner while attending.
All attendees are encouraged to park at the administrative office of Valley Strong Credit Union (11500 Bolthouse Drive) and walk over along the Stephen J. DeBranch Memorial Trail, which will put them in direct access to the market.
For the latest updates on the Market at Seven Oaks Business Park, follow it on Instagram and Facebook at @marketatsevenoaksbusinesspark.
Mira Patel is the owner of Six23Media, which is working with Bolthouse to promote the event.