Make Mom's day with creative outings

If you're hoping your presence is the present for Mom this Mother's Day, we have some ideas on how you can spend some quality time together. Whether you love classical music or a classic death drop, there are events and deals to please all sorts of mothers.
Putting on A La Ritz
Whether you're celebrating your mom or your drag mom, take the whole gang out to the A La Ritz Brunch Drag Extravaganza, coming this Sunday to Stars Theatre Restaurant.
A La Ritz, run by Shaun Regale and Jesse Torres, has offered drag brunches at the downtown theater on the second Sunday of the month since July.
"They wanted to bring something more inclusive into Bakersfield, create a fun environment," said Marissa Steven, who helps with marketing and the brunch side of the events. "They saw a lack of that variety (of entertainment) in the market."
Hosted by Patricia De Leon, the show highlights a variety of drag performers who come from California and beyond. Sunday's extravaganza will include Jazlyn Alezae, Sole Valentino, Quest, Melody De Leon and Fontasia.
Brunch is catered by Smitty's Smokin BBQ & Brisket, with a rotating menu that usually includes brisket, roast, eggs and bacon, biscuits and gravy, potato salad, Caesar salad, pastries and mixed veggies. There's also a full bar with specialty drinks that have names not fit to print.
Admission is $55 (show only), $75 (brunch and show) or $85 for the VIP experience, which includes brunch, a red carpet arrival photo, after-show photo shoot with the performers and a bottle of champagne with choice of mixer.
A Mother's Day package is available for $550 and includes brunch-and-show tickets for four, a meet and greet with the cast, guaranteed entry into the A La Ritz on-stage party games, post-show photo op with the cast in the lounge, two raffle tickets per guest, bottomless mimosas and adult-themed cookies. Guests can also add on a bouquet of roses ($35) if ordered by today.
Bachelorette party and birthday packages are also available starting at $550.
Tickets are available at alaritzbrunch.com.
Steven said plans are ramping up for the one-year anniversary show on July 10 including a performance by "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 14 contestant DeJa Skye.
Mother’s Day weekend brunch
The Outlets at Tejon is offering a Mother’s Day weekend brunch on Saturday, sure to appeal to moms who like to sip and shop.
This first-ever event will include a brunch with three types of breakfast casseroles (including vegetarian), French toast, bacon, sausage, carved ham, country and cheesy potatoes, fruit, yogurt and green and potato salads. Beverages will include mimosas, plain orange juice, coffee, tea, lemonade and water.
Guests will also have a chance to win prizes including items from outlet retailers such as Kate Spade, Michael Kors, Perfumes 4U and more. Even those who don't win can still enjoy up to 65% off at the center's 40-plus stores.
"We encourage everyone to dress up and gather the whole family for this unique Mother's Day celebration," Becca Bland, marketing director at the Outlets at Tejon, said in a news release. "Shower your mom with a beautiful afternoon that will make her feel special and loved."
Brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Suite 210 (next to Aeropostale) at the Outlets at Tejon, 5701 Outlets at Tejon Parkway, Arvin.
Cost is $30, with tickets available at Eventbrite. Visit tejonoutlets.com for more on the Outlets at Tejon.
Spectacular season finale for BSO
If the mothers in your life love classical music, we have just the ticket.
On Saturday, the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra is planning a spectacular finale for its 90th season with more than 80 musicians performing on stage.
The symphony’s principal oboist, Laura Arganbright, will open the concert with Oscar Navarro’s energetic "Legacy" concerto for oboe.
Along with her role with the Bakersfield Symphony, Arganbright also holds principal chairs with The Arizona Philharmonic and Opera Neo Orchestra, and she makes a number of solo guest appearances throughout the Western United States.
Closing the concert will be a performance of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 1, "Titan."
"We are very excited to bring this monumental program to our audiences," conductor Stilian Kirov said in a news release. "The music of Mahler is life-changing and the chance to experience a full orchestra of over 80 musicians on stage will be unforgettable."
Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday with an optional pre-concert lecture at 5:15 p.m. followed by the concert at 6 p.m. at Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave. Tickets, which start at $20, are available at BSOnow.org or by calling 661-323-7928.
Support local creators
New Life Church Northwest is hosting its first ever Mother’s Day Craft Fair on Saturday.
This event will give attendees an opportunity to discover local artisans selling food and crafts, listen to live music and meet others in the community.
Proceeds from this year’s fair will help send New Life Kids to camp for a week at Hume Lake.
Led by pastors Joe and Cathleen Parks, New Life Church NW is the daughter campus of New Life Church (4201 Stine Road), which is under the leadership of pastors James and Lydia Ranger.
Organizers said along with being a place of worship, they would like the northwest church's campus to be a space that" serves and loves the community through various events and activities."
The Mother’s Day Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the New Life Church Northwest campus, 1300 Jewetta Ave.
All moms welcome
A trio of local organizations has teamed up for an event where "all moms can be seen, loved and celebrated" on May 14.
Be Finally Free, a local nonprofit whose mission is to equip those impacted by crime, incarceration and poverty with education and life skills and provide hope to overcome circumstances, has partnered with the Prison Fellowship and The Mission at Kern County for this afternoon of fun.
The event is targeted at moms who might be struggling to show them that no matter what has happened in their lives, someone cares about them.
Musician Joshua Bravo, whose performance is said to embody the style of Frank Sinatra, Elvis and Johnny Cash, will play. After the live music, Debbie Ormonde, a "passionate, rebel mother of six," will provide a powerful message.
The event is from 2 to 4:30 p.m. May 14 at the Christian Education Chapel at the mission, 724 E. 21st St. Admission is free but you must register at eventbrite.com/e/prison-fellowship-mothers-day-event-tickets-311449823807 to attend. Seating is limited, so get your spot today.
Dining options
BJ's Brewhouse and Restaurant (10750 Stockdale Highway): Take Mom out for a meal on Saturday or Sunday and let her remember the occasion with a free commemorative stemless wine glass with a 2022 Happy Mother’s Day logo, available while supplies last.
Black Angus Steakhouse (3601 Rosedale Highway): For Mother’s Day, Black Angus Steakhouse is offering a special menu with limited-time specials such as the prime rib and lobster tail including a half-pound of slow roasted prime rib paired with two ($47.99) cold-water Atlantic lobster tails. Guests can also pair the lobster with a 12-ounce rib-eye ($53.99) or 16-ounce steak ($57.99), or a 6-ounce ($52.50) or 8-ounce ($56.50) filet mignon. Call 661-324-0814 for reservations or order online for takeout at blackangus.com.
California Pizza Kitchen (10150 Stockdale Highway): Show Mom your love literally with a heart-shaped pizza on Sunday. Dine-in guests can opt for the thin crust design for any pie. CPK Rewards members or CPK app users can enter a drawing for a chance to win multiple prizes including a spa package for two (valued at $600) and at-home relaxation care packages (eye mask, socks, a towel, hammock, dice, neck wrap, journal, a Sipski wine glass and a bottle of bubbly, valued at $250). No purchase is necessary to enter the drawing through the app or rewards program.
Chef's Choice Noodle Bar (9000 Ming Ave., Suite J-2): Open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Asian fusion restaurant will serve its full menu along with specials including lamb lollipops ($9), honey walnut shrimp ($10) and Thai lobster bisque ($12) and wok-grilled Vietnamese-style filet cubes with black pepper, lemongrass and lime, served over rice ($35). Call 661-325-1234 for reservations. Those celebrating earlier can enjoy those specials on Friday and Saturday night as well.
The Crest Bar & Grill (5025 Wible Road): Offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Mother's Day brunch ($32.95) will include a carving station with top sirloin roast, turkey and ham, fresh fruit, traditional breakfast items, chile verde, assorted cold salads, desserts and complimentary champagne. There will also be a special buffet for diners 10 and under ($14.95). Call 661-833-9998, ext. 2 to make reservations, which are recommended.
Elements Venue (3401 Chester Ave., Suite H): Enjoy a Mother's Day Brunch inside the banquet center at 9 a.m. with music from The Lounge Guy (the noon seating with Mariachi San Marcos is sold out). The menu includes an omelet and waffle bar, carving station with prime rib, turkey, ham and tri-tip, 10 Mexican and American hot entrees, menudo and pozole, homemade tortillas, four salads, taco station (asada and grilled chicken), dessert bar and champagne and juices. Cost is $32.95, $16.95 for children 15 and younger. Call 661-301-4681 or visit eventbrite.com to make reservations.
Eureka! (10520 Stockdale Highway): Treat your favorite mom to a prix fixe menu ($35) that includes a choice of starter (crispy glazed Brussels sprouts, the new spinach and artichoke dip or mac n’ cheese balls), followed by an entree choice of the Fresno fig burger, spicy chicken sandwich, cowboy burger, veggie beet burger or Cobb salad. Pair the meal with the seasonal Mommy’s On a Break cocktail made with the perfect combination of tequila, blood orange, yuzu, Grand Poppy Amaro, rosemary and lemon. The libation is included with the meal, available through Tuesday, or on its own for $13.
Flame & Fire (12814 Stockdale Highway): The Brazilian churrasco-style restaurant is open from noon to 9 p.m. ready to serve Mom a variety of grilled premium cuts of meat along with mouth-watering Brazilian specialties in its dining room and outdoor patio. Call 661-498-7577 for reservations.
KC Steakhouse (2515 F St.): Mom can enjoy brunch or dinner at the downtown steakhouse, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pianist Jimmy Gaines and guitarist Bobby O will provide live music from 2 to 6 p.m. Mom will also enjoy a complimentary mimosa or glass of Martinelli's with her meal. Call 322-9910 to make reservations.
Padre Hotel (1702 18th St.): From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the hotel will serve brunch in its Belvedere Room. Main dishes include an avocado smash toast ($12) with heirloom tomato, cotija, cilantro and house sourdough with grapes; strawberries and cream French toast ($12) on house brioche with crème brulée batter, boozy strawberries, vanilla bean chantilly and chambord maple syrup; chilaquiles ($15) with pork shoulder, salsa rojo, pico de gallo, crema, cilantro, cotija, and a sunny-side-up egg; ham ($26) with apricot chutney, green beans amandine and potato croquettes; and prime rib ($52) served with au jus, a twice-baked potato, grilled broccolini and horseradish cream. Pastries, starters, assorted spring cocktails and a mimosa flight ($18) with orange, strawberry, peach options will also be available. Call 661-427-4900 to make reservations.
Petroleum Club of Bakersfield (6218 Sundale Ave.): A brunch buffet will be served from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with unlimited tea, coffee and soft drinks, plus a glass of champagne for Mom. Cost is $60, $45 for members, $19 for children 6 to 12, free for those 5 and younger. Visit sundalecc.net/mother to make reservations.
P.F. Chang's (10700 Rosedale Highway): Enjoy a special occasion meal with the four-course celebrations menu. For $50, you receive your choice of appetizer (Chang’s lettuce wraps, dynamite shrimp or handmade dumplings), soup (wonton, egg drop or hot and sour), entree (Korean bulgogi steak, oolong Chilean sea bass, miso glazed salmon, Mongolian beef, Peking duck or salt and pepper prawns) and dessert (New York-style cheesecake or The Great Wall of Chocolate). Choice of wine also comes with the meal. Call 664-8100 to make reservations or visit pfchangs.com to order ahead.
Zama Latin American Cuisine (1623 19th St.): Impress Mom with the flavors of Tulum at this downtown hot spot that will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Reservations open at zamalatinamericancuisine.com but walk-ins will be welcome as space permits.