Make merry this week with holiday events

Whatever your Christmas plans are this weekend, there are still some events to soak up the remaining holiday spirit this week.
Holiday Workshop: A few tickets are left to build a flower tree centerpiece for your holiday table with House of Flowers
The talented crew at the downtown business will lead your through the workshop, the last of three held this month.
Cost is $65, which includes materials and instruction. To-go kits available for those who can't attend the workshop that runs from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the shop, 1611 19th St.
Reserve your spot at ahofdesigns.com or by calling 661-326-7000.
Dustin's Diner: Taking the family out to view the lights in the neighborhood? Don't forget to stop by this fundraising booth in Haggin Oaks for some treats before you go.
Run entirely by volunteers, the diner raises funds for the Bakersfield Homeless Center/Open Door Network by offering sugar cookies, chocolate chip cookies, hot cocoa and hot apple cider for $1 each.
Since its inception in 1993, it has raised over $275,000, averaging over the last 10 years, between $15,000 to $20,000 per year.
Dustin's Diner opens at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at 2301 Haggin Oaks Blvd.
"Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn": Theater lovers have two more chances to catch this lively musical.
Enjoy a catalog of popular song-and-dance numbers with this show at Stars Theatre Restaurant, 1931 Chester Ave.
There are limited seats available for both the Thursday and Friday shows. Dinner is at 6:30 p.m., followed by the show at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $75, $47 show only; $55, $27 show-only for students. The Steinert Suite VIP Box ($100 per ticket or $70 show-only) was open for both shows as of press time. Visit bmtstars.com for tickets.
Stars downtown and Stars Playhouse (2756 Mosasco St.) are holding a canned food drive and will accept donations through Friday.
Holiday Lights at CALM: Enjoy more than 3 million lights in an elaborate drive-thru display designed by Lightasmic!
Arrive as early as possible to avoid waiting in too long of a line to enter the attraction.
Other than Christmas Day, the drive-thru is open daily from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Dec. 31.
Entrance for the show is off Lake Ming Road. Pick up some treats from the Teen Challenge concession before you follow the signs down the road.
Cost is $30 per vehicle, with advance tickets (highly recommended) available at calmzoo.org. CALM members save 20 percent (use code CALMMEMBER2022) and active military and veterans save 10 percent (use code MILITARY2022). Guests must show their CALM Membership card or military ID card at entrance for the discount.
Bakersfield Christmas Town: Head to the Kern County Fairgrounds for this ongoing holiday walk-thru and drive-thru event.
Stay warm in the car driving through the light show or bundle up the kids to play in the outdoor activities area with Santa's cozy cottage, the Holly Jolly Train Ride, the 100-foot Jingle Bell Sledding Hill, Frosty's Play Area with bounce house, laser tag arena, outdoor skate rink and more.
Hours are 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Dec. 30 and 31 and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 26-29 at Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. The event is drive-thru only from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Admission for walk-thru is $30, $25 for seniors and children for walk-thru on Thursday and Friday; $20 on Dec. 26-29. Vehicle drive-thru is $30 Friday through Sunday and $25 Monday through Thursday.
Visit christmastown.net for tickets or purchase at the gate.
"Celebrate the Season" concert: The choir program of Whitchard Choral & Theatre Arts Academy will present its winter concert on Thursday.
Doors open at 6 p.m., performance at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 1401 E. Brundage Lane.
Tickets are $10. Visit cognitoforms.com/KennethWhitchard/celebratetheseasonwinterconcert2022 to purchase.
"Christmas Dinner Wines" wine tasting: Wine Me Up invites you to sample some festive wines that are perfect to pair with your holiday meal.
The tasting starts at 6 p.m. Thursday at the wine shop, 3900 Coffee Road, Suite 2.
Tickets are $20, available at eventbrite.com or by calling 661-558-8556.
Ugly Christmas sweater fun: Don your ugliest festive look this Friday at Beer Billy's, which will offer cool prizes for those who dress up. Music will be provided by Freddy Cuellar of Waxxhouse Vinyl, and Poppi's Pastrami & More will sell food from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Beer Billy's is located at 4208 Rosedale Highway.
Christmas with the big cats: The Exotic Feline Breeding Compound's Feline Conservation Center in Rosamond will host its annual Christmas Dinner for its feline friends on Saturday.
Longtime EFBC patron and local resident Randy Scott donated special dinners for the animals.
Starting at 2 p.m., the center's team will distribute turkeys and chickens to the big cats. (Warning: These carnivores are fast eaters so don't be late.)
Admission is $10, $8 for active duty military (with ID) and seniors 60 and older, $5 for those age 3-12.
To reach the center from Bakersfield, take Highway 58 east to Mojave and then take Highway 14 south to Rosamond. There is only 1 Rosamond exit, which is also the exit for Edwards Air Force Base. Exit Take the Rosamond Boulevard exit and go west (right) for 3.5 miles to Mojave-Tropico Road. At the stop sign (with a large colorful sign on the corner), turn right and continue for about 1 mile to Rhyolite, and turn left. The center's driveway begins where Rhyolite ends.