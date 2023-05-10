Make memories with Mom this Second Saturday

Along with celebrating moms, this Second Saturday will also highlight some other key M's: melodies and memories.
Put on by The Hub of Bakersfield, this monthly event activating local businesses and venue spaces will focus this Saturday on making memories and enjoying music.
Show up early and pick a spot in the shade at the Bakersfield Museum of Art's sculpture garden for Jazz in the Garden. The Bakersfield College Jazz Ensemble, led by trumpeter Kris Tiner, will perform from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the garden.
Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and a picnic to enjoy the free outdoor performance.
Staff from the Kern County Library will hold a children’s book reading from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
There will also be a free all-ages art project offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. using alcohol ink and watercolor paper. It is inspired by Sydney Croskery's "Radiate Between," part of the exhibition "Of Rope and Chain Her Bones are Made," which closed last weekend.
Visitors can view the current exhibitions: "Rotem Reshef: Vista," a large-scale installation of scrolls and stretched canvases painted using imprints of native flowers, trees and shrubs; and "Dynamic, Surreal, Vibrant: Marion Osborn Cunningham," featuring the work of the museum's namesake.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1930 R St. Admission is $10, $5 for students and seniors, free for members and children 5 and younger.
Bitwise Cowork Bakersfield (1701 18th St.): Speaking of enjoying the outdoors, enjoy a Picnic on the Patio at the downtown space from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be snacks, free day passes to check out Cowork Bakersfield, and a flower for each person who wants to accept a Mother's Day flower.
Oleander + Palm (1022 Truxtun Ave.): Shop for Mom or yourself at the shop filled with quality home goods and curated vintage. There will also be a special treat for moms.
From 10 a.m. to noon, the shop will host a pop-up with Maelynn & Co. Permanent Jewelry, which offers 14-karat gold fill or sterling silver bracelets, necklaces and anklets. There will be a buy one, get one half-off deal on the jewelry when shopping with a mom.
Bakersfield Art Association Art Center (1607 19th St.): Zentangle instructor Terry Hall will host free art classes for children and adults on making miniature mandalas.
The children's class is at 1 p.m. followed by a session for adults at 2:30 p.m. Materials will be provided by the instructor but students are welcome to bring their own colored pencils.
Enjoy the latest All-Bako-All-The-Time pop-up in the parking lot outside Cafe Smitten (909 18th St.). Shop for Bakersfield-themed apparel from Bakersfield Twang, artwork from Modern Gigi Gallery and Floral Foxy Art and stickers and patches from Tule Supply Co. The pop-up runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques (2819 F St.) will hold sales inside the store with its vendors as well as a pop-up vendor event and the F Street Farmers Market in its parking lot. Participants include It's a Sweet Thing Bakery and Big Al's BBQ.
Neighboring business Nov’s Soul Spot (3013 F St.) will host a Mother's Day pop-up organized by Sew Much More featuring handmade items and one-of-a-kind gifts including purses, jewelry, beauty products, accessories, home decor and more.
House of Flowers (1611 19th St.): Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the shop will have flowers and other gifts for last-minute shoppers.
Tlo Wines (1212 18th St.): All moms can enjoy a free glass of wine all afternoon as well as live music from resident musician Evan Morgan from 3 to 6 p.m. Hours are 2 to 8 p.m.
Mango Haus (700 Truxtun Ave.) will serve its Havana mojitos and guanabana coladas for $12.
Wire + Pearl (1911 17th St.): Enjoy a complimentary mimosa as you shop for Mom at this store full of home items, jewelry and more.
The Hens Roost (1916 G St.) will host its farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with vendors such as P.B. Jack's, French Delice, Heayyn's Treats, Vida Juicery and Howie's Micheladas.
Campo Bar + Bottle (1824 G St.): A seasonal wine pairing will be offered all day from noon to 10 p.m.
BottleShock Wine + Brew (1002 19th St.) will host a winemakers dinner with Timshel Vineyards. Chef Miriam Alqaisi of Radio Sandwich will prepare a four-course meal with wines poured by Timshel winemaker Nate Thompson.
Tickets ($65 plus tax) can be purchased at bottleshockwineandbrew.com or by calling 661-525-6630.
Off the Rails (1517 18th St.): The Mothership will host Dame Night starting at 8 p.m. Music will be provided by DJs Waffles, Sabre, Cat Attack, FreckMoney and Miss Min.D.
Pick up a gift for the hip mom in your life from vendors including artist Lolie Doodles, Skater Ghouls (roller skate merchandise), Quartz Trading Co. (CBD products) and Luvspun (artisan candy floss).
Visit bakersfieldsecondsaturday.com or @bakersfieldsecondsaturday for a full list of participating locations and additional information.