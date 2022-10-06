Make AutumnNights your new Halloween tradition

The first thing you need to know about CALM's AutumnNights, the new family-friendly, Halloween themed light show that debuted this week, is the parking plan.
It might seem strange to lead with a hot take on parking but read on and you will thank me.
Attendees of this brand-new experience that is (spoiler) lots of fun need to park in the Kern County Soccer Park's ample lot (9400 Alfred Harrell Highway), just down the road from the zoo.
Those who forget this (or don't read this column) may try their luck pulling up to CALM's gate. Unless you are in need of handicapped parking (placard required), you will be turned away and directed west. Don't lose that precious time because you'll want to get the most out of this seasonal event.
Free shuttles continuously ferry people between the lot and CALM during operating hours of 6 to 9 p.m. Gates close at 9 p.m. and guests are asked to be back to their vehicles no later than 9:30 p.m.
Guests can also walk directly to the show from the lot on the bike path, which is illuminated, between the soccer park and CALM. The distance is about 0.7 miles, estimated to take 10 minutes each way, and may be a good option for distracting the kids wound up on sugar who do not want to wait for the bus going back.
AutumnNights may be the perfect storm of non-animal fun at CALM. It has all the light show thrills — courtesy of Josh Barnett and his Lightasmic! team — of the original walk-through HolidayLights (now a drive-thru event) but minus the chilly weather.
It was a balmy 80 degrees during Wednesday's media preview and even by the end of the event's run on Oct. 30, we'll be nowhere near needing heavy outerwear.
I highly recommend checking out the Craze Maze, preferably as early as you can, before it's packed with a lot of people. It was just challenging enough for an adult on her own and should provide plenty of laughs and backtracking for families as they work their way through.
There are a variety of fall-themed lands to explore, including Dia de los Muertos, a Hansel and Gretel/sinister witch realm, bayou and a Haunted Mansion-style setup with a gazebo.
The Candy Corn Express Train has some fun surprises along its track, with skeletons having fun in some Old West scenes.
For photo-happy parents and would-be influencers, this is a giant photo opportunity. Even at the preview, which was not at full capacity, many people were posing their kids by the fun illuminated displays.
I missed the Pumpkin Mayor but he is likely in the pumpkin patch waiting for his fans to shoot some selfies.
There is also a walkway of carved pumpkins that deserve a view and some Instagram love.
Teen Challenge is offering fresh kettle corn, its beloved dumplings as well as churros and more substantial fare.
This is a great event to enjoy the Halloween season beyond the end-of-the-month traditional gatherings. And the spookiness is safe for all ages so the only tears should come from having to leave early or being denied another treat.
AutumnNights runs 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 6 to 30, at the zoo. Parking opens at 5:30 p.m. at Kern County Soccer Park, 9400 Alfred Harrell Highway.
Admission is $15 (ages 16 and over), $12 for ages 4 to 15, free for children 3 and younger.
CALM members and veterans can receive a 10% discount using codes CALMMEMBER10 OR VETERAN10 at checkout at calmzoo.org. CALM membership cards or veteran ID cards need to be shown upon entrance.