Break out the sandals, sundresses and baseball hats because summer is almost upon us. What better way to kick off the season than with a festival?
The League of Dreams and the Links at Riverlakes Ranch are once again teaming up to put on their Summer Beer & Wine Fest on June 1. Tickets will likely sell out so act fast if you plan to go.
"It has a great backyard barbecue kind of feel," Jessica Mathews, League of Dreams' executive director, said of the festival. "It's a fun little Saturday night."
The League of Dreams is a nonprofit adaptive sports league that gives athletes with physical and developmental disabilities the chance to play in programs for baseball, basketball, bowling and dance.
Riverlakes Ranch has been a big supporter of the league and was eager to help it. When the crew there decided to host a beer and wine festival two years ago, they chose to name the League of Dreams as its beneficiary.
"They are so good to the kids, and if we can get together every year and throw a great party to benefit them, then it's the least we can do," said DeeJae Holmes, marketing associate at the Links at Riverlakes Ranch. "They are a great resource in our community, and we believe 100 percent that every child should have the chance to play."
While last year's event took on a south-of-the-border theme due to it falling on Cinco de Mayo, this year's event is back to the beer and wine festival.
Guests will receive a souvenir glass to sample pours from about a dozen different vendors. General admission guests will get six tastings, while those who spring for the VIP ticket will get unlimited samples, Mathews said.
The VIP ticket will also come with a tri-tip and chicken dinner, exclusive VIP room with beer and wine garden and four premium drink tickets.
Salty's BBQ, Rio Acai Bowls and Pita Paradise will be there with food available for purchase. Mathews said each will be donating a portion of their proceeds to League of Dreams.
A silent auction at the festival will include items like Dodgers tickets, autographed memorabilia, a wine package, jewelry, gift certificates and more.
There will also be music by Lonely Avenue and a cake walk.
"That was a huge hit last year," Mathews said of the cake walk, "so we brought it back."
Mathews said the goal for this year's festival is $30,000, up from the $28,000 raised last year. That money helps the League continue offering its programs and purchase new uniforms and equipment.
The League of Dreams has served hundreds of athletes, Mathews said, and the positive impact the program has on them can't be overstated. Not only do the athletes, who range in age from 5 to 22, get to meet other people going through the same thing as them, she said, it also makes them feel involved in something.
"It's so hard to explain in words what it means to them," she said. "You see the joy and excitement in their faces."
That same joy is often found on the faces of the athletes' families, Mathews said. She often sees parents with tears in their eyes because their child is getting to do something other kids get to do.
Holmes encouraged people to attend the festival (as well as League of Dream's annual gala in January) saying "you'll be hooked just like we were."
Mathews agreed, saying people should come to the festival "to have fun and support a great local organization that does great things in the community."
