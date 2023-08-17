You may not be ready to start thinking about your plans for next summer but Magic Men Australia would like you to reconsider.
The Down Under male dance group has announced its U.S. tour, which will include a stop Aug. 2, 2024, at the Fox Theater.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You may not be ready to start thinking about your plans for next summer but Magic Men Australia would like you to reconsider.
The Down Under male dance group has announced its U.S. tour, which will include a stop Aug. 2, 2024, at the Fox Theater.
Presented by Forrest Jones Entertainment, this one-of-a-kind stage show featuring Will Parfitt is set to tear up the stage with "hot hunks, smooth moves and a lighting spectacle guaranteed to make it a night out to remember."
Grab your girls, your guys or anyone who enjoys a night of fun, laughter — and lots of eye candy.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show is at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2, 2024, at the theater, 2001 H St. Note: You must be 18 or older to attend this event.
Tickets, ranging from $39 to $109, are on sale now at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.
Since the show is nearly a year away, note that Magic Men reserves the right to change the touring roster due to changing border conditions.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.