Magdalene Hope golf tournament set for May 10

Magdalene Hope will hold its latest “Tee Off For Hope” golf tournament on May 10 at Stockdale Country Club.
The four-player scramble golf tournament begins an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. In addition to first-, second- and third-place prizes, the event will include a hole-in-one contest and prizes for closest to the pin, longest drive and other milestones along the course.
After the tournament, a raffle, silent auction and luncheon will be held for attendees.
Funds raised will support the organization's mission of eradicating human sex trafficking, with all proceeds directly benefitting Magdalene Hope’s Freedom Assistance League, which rescues and transports victims to safety to its safe house, Restoration Ranch Women’s Shelter, and continues to combat human trafficking in Kern County.
“Ending sex trafficking and modern-day slavery is our main focus in 2021," Dr. Doug Bennett, founder and president of Magdalene Hope Inc., said in a news release. "Assisting victims out of sex trafficking and helping survivors experience a restorative process through our safe house, Restoration Ranch Women’s Shelter, is our daily focus at Magdalene Hope.
"Your sponsorship and participation in Magdalene Hope’s ‘Tee Off for Hope Golf Tournament’ will allow us to continue our important work in our community."
Dr. Bennett will discuss how Magdalene Hope is fighting this epidemic and how people can help the cause at the luncheon, and a survivor of human trafficking will also share their story.
Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. May 10 at the club, 7001 Stockdale Highway.
Tickets are $600 per four-player team or $150 for an individual player. A ticket includes green fees, lunch, drinks and a swag bag. Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite.com, Magdalene Hope’s Facebook event page, or on the morning of the event. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, call 808-HOPE (4673) or email MagdaleneHope@gmail.com.