"Celebrities of Magic" will mysteriously appear once again at the Gaslight Melodrama on Monday.
The show features Shawn McMaster and Mad Tad this month. Though each typically performs separately, the magicians will combine their magic and comedy stylings for the McMaster and Mad show.
McMaster and Mad Tad infuse their magic with comedy. McMaster has been called the "Superman of Magic," while Mad Tad is known for his high-energy magic.
The show, which is part of the ongoing magic series founded by local magician Ron Saylor, starts at 7:30 p.m. The theater is at 12748 Jomani Drive. Tickets for this all-ages show are $25. To reserve your seats, call 587-3377.
