Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter Lyle Lovett will perform in Bakersfield this summer.
Lyle Lovett and His Large Band will be at the Fox Theater on July 9. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. or Thursday at 10 a.m. with the code "SBL."
Lovett, known for songs like "Cowboy Man" and "You Can't Resist It," has recorded 11 studio albums since his self-titled debut in 1986. In addition to Grammy awards, Lovett has also been honored with the Americana Music Association's first-ever Trailblazer Award.
Tickets range from $39 to $89 and can be purchased online at sblentertainment.com/event/1845246, by phone at 324-1369 or at the box office at 1700 20th St.
