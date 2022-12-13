Lush Cosmetics opens in Valley Plaza Mall

Bakersfield got a bit more beautiful this month with the opening of Lush Cosmetics at Valley Plaza Mall.
The decision to open the brick-and-mortar shop, which opened Dec. 6, came from the success of the three-month Lush pop-up held in 2021.
"After testing a Lush holiday pop-up at Valley Plaza last year, we knew that we had to build a permanent home in Bakersfield," Jessi Kaupi, head of retail for Lush Cosmetics in North America, said in a news release. "We're excited to welcome back the Bakersfield community into our new space, where they can experience product demonstrations and receive complimentary personalized consultations with our knowledgeable Lush staff."
Like most Lush locations, the 1,134-square-foot shop was designed with product demonstrations in mind, allowing customers to experience the company's fresh, handmade products —including bath bombs, bubble bars, shower gels, scrubs, lotions and more — firsthand.
The store's contemporary design features a bright and colorful display of bath bombs inspired by bath bomb walls featured in the chain's Harajuku store in Tokyo, Japan.
In a nod to Lush's commitment to the environment and regenerative practices, the countertops at Lush Bakersfield include post-industrial plastics that are 100% recyclable, supplied by Finnish company Durat.
Lush Cosmetics is known for its innovative, fresh handmade cosmetics that are created with fresh fruits and vegetables and ethically and sustainably sourced fine essential oils.
The chain has more than 200 shops in the U.S. and 900-plus shops worldwide. It maintains a strict policy against animal testing and helps lead the cosmetics industry in combating over-packaging by developing products that can be sold "naked" to the consumer.
Lush Bakersfield is located in the center of the mall (2701 Ming Ave.) between Volcom and Helzberg Diamonds. Visit lushusa.com for more information.
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
