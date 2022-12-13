 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lush Cosmetics opens in Valley Plaza Mall

Bakersfield got a bit more beautiful this month with the opening of Lush Cosmetics at Valley Plaza Mall.

The decision to open the brick-and-mortar shop, which opened Dec. 6, came from the success of the three-month Lush pop-up held in 2021.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases