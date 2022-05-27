LUIS M RODRIGUEZ: Service of remembrance to honor all who have served

When I lived in England, I was incredibly moved by the nation’s observance of Remembrance Day, the day set aside since the end of the First World War to remember those who died in defense of the monarch and country. It’s observed on Nov. 11, Armistice Day, the day of the signing of the peace treaty to end that war.
In the churches it is commemorated as well on the nearest Sunday. But its observance begins weeks before the day as one begins to see on the streets and on television, people wearing small, red paper poppies on their lapels. These can be obtained throughout the country by making a small contribution to the British Legion — a philanthropic organization of veterans and their families.
On both Nov. 11 and on Remembrance Sunday, there are services and observances at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, just north of Westminster Abbey. At 11 a.m. exactly, there is a two-minutes’ silence observed nationally. This is followed by prayers led by the Bishop of London, and the queen lays a wreath of poppies at the monument. Then various military groups and regiments lay their own wreaths in memory of their fallen comrades.
In some form these same observances are echoed in towns and cities up and down the country. In these acts, the wars of the past century (and now the present one) and the sacrifices made by hundreds of thousands of men and women are real, almost palpable.
When I returned to living in the States, I missed Remembrance Day. I missed the quiet sense of both gratitude and loss. I missed the nation’s standing together regardless of political affiliation or temperament to honor the sacrifices made by so many of our compatriots. Of course, we have our own national equivalent observance, Memorial Day, but somehow it no longer carries equivalent national resonance. Its origins are not in the Great War of 1914-18, but in what is our defining national conflict, Civil War.
The practice became, in both the North and South, to commemorate the fallen by decorating their graves with flowers. Originally, it was called Decoration Day, and observed almost universally in cities and local communities, and by individual families. However, unfortunately, it has become for many of us little more than simply a day off at the end of May. Again, this is unfortunate, because it is the events of the past, and those who sacrificed their lives and well-being for our nation, that have in many ways shaped us as a nation, and that should be appropriately honored. Doing so, I believe, makes us better people, aware of the sacrifices of others and therefore our connectedness to them.
Sadly, honoring the dead of war is often simplistically equated with war-mongering and the glorification of war itself. The truth is that no one is for war. Rather, for the most part, what we disagree about is the necessity or morality of a particular war or conflict. Still, whether we agree with a particular conflict or not, to refuse (in the name of peace or pacifism) to honor our fellow citizens who offered and lost their lives for what they in good conscience felt to be the defense of the nation, seems to lack charity and compassion.
On this Memorial Day at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, there will be held a service of remembrance, a Requiem Eucharist, to remember and pray for all departed service men and women, whether they died in action or as veterans.
This is open to everyone and all are welcome. The names of the departed will be read during the service. To add any names to the list of those read, visit bit.ly/stpaulsmemorial22.
I hope you will join us. This is a service for our whole city.
To honor those who have died in battle and those who have served and continue to serve is not to glorify war. It is rather to stand in solidarity with our fellow citizens, our sisters and brothers, who have offered their lives to serve us and our country in a particular way. This, of course, does not preclude our praying for the time when such offering and such sacrifices will become utterly unnecessary.