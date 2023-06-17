Faith - Luis Rodriguez

Luis M. Rodriguez is the priest-in-charge at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

 Courtesy of Luis M. Rodriguez

On June 17, 2021, the United States Senate passed a bill making Juneteenth (June 19) a federal holiday, and while a majority of the states in the Union recognize and celebrate the day, few understand fully what we celebrate, much less its significance. Fundamentally, Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, but its history is less straightforward.

Chances are we all learned that President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 ended slavery in the United States. However, the reality is more nuanced than many of us were taught and have come to believe. In actuality, the Emancipation Proclamation emancipated only those "persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States," that is to say, it only emancipated enslaved persons in the Confederacy (over which the U.S. government had little practical authority), while at the same time making little to no difference in the lives of enslaved persons living in the border states that had remained loyal to the Union.