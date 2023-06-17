On June 17, 2021, the United States Senate passed a bill making Juneteenth (June 19) a federal holiday, and while a majority of the states in the Union recognize and celebrate the day, few understand fully what we celebrate, much less its significance. Fundamentally, Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States, but its history is less straightforward.
Chances are we all learned that President Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 ended slavery in the United States. However, the reality is more nuanced than many of us were taught and have come to believe. In actuality, the Emancipation Proclamation emancipated only those "persons held as slaves within any State or designated part of a State, the people whereof shall then be in rebellion against the United States," that is to say, it only emancipated enslaved persons in the Confederacy (over which the U.S. government had little practical authority), while at the same time making little to no difference in the lives of enslaved persons living in the border states that had remained loyal to the Union.
Having said that, it did liberate all enslaved persons in Confederate territory held or occupied by Union forces, and further declared "that such persons of suitable condition, will be received into the armed service of the United States to garrison forts, positions, stations, and other places, and to man vessels of all sorts in said service."
At the same time, and in some ways more powerfully, the Emancipation Proclamation made clear that one aim of the present war was the abolition of slavery, while setting the tone for the post-war Union — it would be a nation without slavery. Still, the Proclamation had little material effect on the vast majority of enslaved people.
So then, what are we celebrating on June 19 — Juneteenth? We are actually commemorating a rather isolated event that somehow became symbolic of the vision inherent in President Lincoln's proclamation. The Civil War ended officially on April 9, 1865, but enforcing the Emancipation Proclamation was something else altogether. It was done piecemeal and as United States forces moved into previously Confederate territories.
On June 19, 1865, the Union Army entered Galveston Texas under the leadership of General Gordon Grangers who announced General Orders No. 3 "informing" the people of Texas "that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free." The message was clear: The United States was going to stand by and enforce the Proclamation made over two years before. The events of that day were seen by many African-Americans as the realization of President Lincoln's vision, the concrete effect of the Civil War's struggle, and it sparked annual celebrations on the day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States generally.
The unofficial holiday became known in the African-American community as Juneteenth (a combination of June and nineteenth), and while its celebration was originally focused in Texas, it spread throughout the country as African Americans migrated to other states. In 1938, Texas designated a day of observance for Juneteenth celebrations called Emancipation Day, and in 1979 it was made a state holiday in Texas. Today the celebration of Juneteenth has spread beyond even the borders of the United States.
Without a doubt Juneteenth is a day to celebrate! It is a day to celebrate the contributions of African-Americans to our national life and culture, as well to honor their struggle for equality. We will be doing just that this Monday at St. Paul's Episcopal Church (2216 17th St.) with a special Eucharist (Mass). All are welcome, so please join us for the 7 p.m. service. At the same time, for me, Juneteenth is a day to reflect on what our nation means when she speaks of freedom and liberty.
Is it only for a few, or is it really for all? Our short history indicates we have not always lived well into our founding principles, and that the "great experiment" of American democracy is a work in progress. Juneteenth reminds us of the ways we have fallen short of what we envision for our nation, but also of the ways we can live into the dream of "justice and liberty for all."
— Luis M. Rodriguez is the priest-in-charge at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.