 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LUIS M RODRIGUEZ: In search of refuge, Las Posadas unite community

Faith - Luis Rodriguez

Luis M. Rodriguez is the priest-in-charge at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

 Courtesy of Luis M. Rodriguez

Already, I am sure, you will have begun to hear the familiar lyrics: "Oh, there's no place like home for the holidays …" and "I'll be home for Christmas …" For many of us, home is a central theme of the holiday season.

In the midst of the dark and the cold, it's not surprising we long for the warmth, light, and safety of those closest and dearest to us. It's not surprising that our hearts and minds — and, yes, our bodies too — turn toward the familiar and the comfortable. We long for the places where we can be who we are, loved and accepted as we are.

Coronavirus Cases