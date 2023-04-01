LUIS M RODRIGUEZ: Fasting helps unite spirit, body

Fasting seems the latest weight-loss fad. Innumerable books and apps recommend fasting (or intermittent fasting) as the way to lose weight. Yet, few realize that fasting is an ancient spiritual discipline, one practiced by many of the world's great religions. Consequently, fasting is often the least understood and most misunderstood of spiritual practices, even by people of faith.
Most Christians are familiar with fasting as something they read about in passing in the Scriptures but that has little place in their lives. At the same time, some understand fasting as a mind-over-body exercise; a way to keep our bodily appetites in check. The latter pits the body against the spirit. But human beings are not a duality of body and spirit, but an organic unity of body and spirit, so these understanding fosters a distorted view of our humanity.
In his book "Fasting," Scot McKnight suggests that fasting is a way of coming into awareness of, and living out our organic unity as human beings. He has a very succinct and helpful definition of fasting: "Fasting is the natural, inevitable response of a person to a grievous sacred moment."
While grievous experiences hit us at the spirit level, we feel them in our bodies too, thus affirming our organic unity. If you have ever had your heart broken or been betrayed by a friend or lost a loved one, you know you feel it in the pit of your stomach and it is usually accompanied by a loss of appetite. People in the Bible, for example, "fast in response to a some grievous event in life, like death or the realization of sin or when the nation was threatened."
The whole point of fasting in the Judeo-Christian tradition is to bring our outer habits in line with the emotional state into which serious or grievous events take us, and thus affirm our organic unity as human beings. Grief over our sins, concern for the perilous state of our world, heart-breaking solidarity with the poor and disadvantaged, sadness over a broken relationship — all should bring us to fasting as response to these serious, grievous moments or conditions. By allowing ourselves to experience the physical discomfort and anxiety attendant on hunger, we bring our body in line with our spirit.
Ironically enough, our modern world promotes the absolute opposite: Are you sad, lonely, depressed, grieving? Give yourself a "treat." Stuff yourself with cheesecake, chocolate, ice cream, etc. to fill the sadness. Your heart and body may be emptied by grief, but your body will be filled. So much for the organic unity in which we were created. In fact, such behavior promotes an unhealthy sort of disconnect. It should not be surprising that fasting, understood as "the natural, inevitable response of a person to a grievous sacred moment," has featured in a number of movements for social justice.
In pre-Christian Ireland fasting was a way of protesting injustice and its use was codified in law. More recently in the 20th century, fasting was practiced by the suffragettes in the struggle for women's equality, but also by Gandhi as a protest to British rule in India.
Today in Kern County, detainees at Mesa Verde and Golden State Annex are fasting to highlight the poor conditions under which they live. All these — whether in the past or the present — are grievous moments to which the response of fasting feels all too appropriate. A number of religious communities have made a decision to stand in solidarity with those fasting in Mesa Verde and Golden State Annex by joining them in their fast for one day between April 2 and 8 (find more information at tinyurl.com/mr3za9ju).
Is there something that pains your heart or a situation that lays heavy on your spirit? Consider fasting over it and let your body catch up to your heart and spirit. Fasting need not be a marathon of denial. Perhaps you could follow the biblical pattern of fasting: from sunup to sundown (12 hours more or less) or from sundown to sundown (24 hours); or simply abstain from a particular food for a period of time, for example, red meat and poultry.
Whatever you do, it is about coming into better awareness of our organic unity. The world's grief or the grief of our lives are not simply emotional or spiritual phenomena, because human beings are not only emotion or spirit. We are an organic unity of spirit and body. Fasting helps us acknowledge that truth.
— Luis M. Rodriguez is the priest-in-charge at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.