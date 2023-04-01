 Skip to main content
LUIS M RODRIGUEZ: Fasting helps unite spirit, body

Faith - Luis Rodriguez

Luis M. Rodriguez is the priest-in-charge at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.

 Courtesy of Luis M. Rodriguez

Fasting seems the latest weight-loss fad. Innumerable books and apps recommend fasting (or intermittent fasting) as the way to lose weight. Yet, few realize that fasting is an ancient spiritual discipline, one practiced by many of the world's great religions. Consequently, fasting is often the least understood and most misunderstood of spiritual practices, even by people of faith.

Most Christians are familiar with fasting as something they read about in passing in the Scriptures but that has little place in their lives. At the same time, some understand fasting as a mind-over-body exercise; a way to keep our bodily appetites in check. The latter pits the body against the spirit. But human beings are not a duality of body and spirit, but an organic unity of body and spirit, so these understanding fosters a distorted view of our humanity.

