Well-known Bakersfield eatery Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen announced it's closed temporarily "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to a sign posted on its front door.
The restaurant will be closed until Tuesday, however its deli will be open from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday.
Online orders are currently unavailable, according to Restaurant Runner.
"We appreciate your understanding and look forward to serving you," said the sign from management.
The restaurant didn't disclose if the closure was related to the coronavirus.
When asked if the closure was COVID-19 related, Kern County Public Health Services Department spokeswoman Michelle Corson wrote the department "did not require them to shut down."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.