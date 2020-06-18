Well-known Bakersfield eatery Luigi's Restaurant and Delicatessen announced it's closed temporarily due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, said owner Gino Valpredo.
Valpredo told The Californian after the employee's test came back positive Wednesday, "we decided to be responsible" and close the restaurant.
The restaurant will be closed until Tuesday, however its deli will be open from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to a sign on the front door of the establishment.
"We appreciate your understanding and look forward to serving you," said the sign from management.
Online orders and pick-up are currently unavailable, Valpredo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.