Join Cinnamon and Louie for Breakfast with the Bears on Sunday at California Living Museum. Guests will enjoy coffee, juice and doughnuts while the bears will be served healthier fare at the first-ever breakfast fundraiser.

 Courtesy of California Living Museum

The bears won't be eating Smith's doughnuts but the people will when Breakfast with the Bears comes to the California Living Museum on Sunday.

This fundraiser is the first of its kind for the zoo, offering guests a chance to enjoy doughnuts, coffee and juice while watching the resident bears, Cinnamon and Louie, have a special meal and try out new toys. 

