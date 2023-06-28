The bears won't be eating Smith's doughnuts but the people will when Breakfast with the Bears comes to the California Living Museum on Sunday.
This fundraiser is the first of its kind for the zoo, offering guests a chance to enjoy doughnuts, coffee and juice while watching the resident bears, Cinnamon and Louie, have a special meal and try out new toys.
CALM keepers shared on social media two giant plastic pickles that will be given to the bears on Sunday.
Breakfast with the Bears will raise needed funds for CALM's animal enrichment programs, which are needed to stimulate the physical and psychological well-being of the animals.
Due to their size, bears need larger enrichment items, which can get expensive. (Those pickle toys, which have gone over well with bears at other zoos, can cost more than $200.)
Along with attending the breakfast event, those who want to help can purchase an event T-shirt online at bonfire.com/breakfast-with-the-bears. Prices range from $25 for a youth shirt to $28 for a unisex tank top.
The public can also visit calmzoo.org/donate to contribute directly to the campaign. For every $25 you donate through Friday, you will be entered into a drawing to win a behind-the-scenes experience with Cinnamon and Louie at a later date.
As of press time, CALM had raised $700 of its $1,000 goal.
Gates open at 8 a.m. Sunday at CALM, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. Cinnamon and Louie will enjoy treats and enrichment items starting at 8:30 a.m.
Tickets are $10, $7 for seniors (60 and older), $6 for children (ages 3-12), and free for CALM members, veterans and military members, and children 2 and under. They can be purchased on site.
