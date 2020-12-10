When "The Prom" debuts on Netflix Friday, viewers can be on the lookout for some local touches.
Although the Ryan Murphy film is set in Indiana, Bakersfield stood in for a Midwest small town for some scenes.
Mechanics Bank Arena was hosting the Monster X Tour in January when film crews came to shoot and the annual monster truck event will appear in the film.
Actress and dancer Erica Lynn, whose name should be familiar to local theater fans, will appear in the film with her role listed on IMDB as "student dancer."
There may be other local faces in the background thanks to an open call for extras for filming earlier this year.
Based on a Tony-nominated Broadway musical, "The Prom" stars Meryl Streep and James Corden as washed-up Broadway actors who travel to Indiana to defend a high school girl’s (Jo Ann Pellman) right to take her girlfriend (Ariana DeBose) to prom.
The film also features Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Kerry Washington and Keegan-Michael Key.
"The Prom" begins streaming on Friday on Netflix.