The latest Broadway in Bakersfield show is coming next month and this one has all that jazz.
A touring production of "Chicago" will stop at the Rabobank Theater on Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available at the Rabobank Arena box office, online at rabobankarena.com or by phone at 888-929-7849.
"Chicago," written by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse with music by John Kander, is the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It tells the story of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two women accused of murdering their lovers. The rival cellmates each hope to gain sympathy from the public to avoid conviction.
The show is put on by Jam Theatricals as part of the Broadway in Bakersfield 2018-19 season. Shows continue with "Jersey Boys" (Jan. 14), "The Wizard of Oz" (Jan. 28) and "Stomp" (March 3).
For more information on the production, go to chicagothemusical.com.
