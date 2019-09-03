After officially premiering at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards last month, locally made film “Hear Me” will make its Bakersfield debut this fall.
Logic Films will screen its short film for the first time in town on Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. at Lengthwise Brewing Co. at 7700 District Blvd.
“Hear Me” tells the story of Kennedy, a teen girl with selective mutism struggling to find her voice with help from a drama teacher. The short was filmed in Bakersfield and features an entirely local cast and crew. It has received several film festival awards.
The screening will include a red carpet with photo op, free appetizers, interviews with cast and crew and deleted scenes. It will also be a chance for the filmmakers to update the community on what’s next for them and how people can get involved or help future projects.
Tickets for the premiere are $15 or $25 for VIP admission, which includes priority seating. Get tickets online at eventbrite.com. For more information on “Hear Me” and Logic Films go to logicfilmcompany.com.
