While kids look forward to summer all year long, parents have to wonder just what they're going to do to keep their children busy for three months.
Luckily, discount movie series are back at some of the local theaters. With admission just $1, it will be an affordable option to beat the heat and get out of the house.
Edwards Cinemas (9000 Ming Ave.)
The Summer Movie Express has pulled back into the station at Edwards Cinema. Starting this week, the theater will screen two movies on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Both movies play both days at 10 a.m. Admission is $1 and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Will Rogers Institute, which raises awareness and money for medical research in cardiopulmonary diseases.
June 11 and 12: "Despicable Me" and "Turbo"
June 18 and 19: "The Lego Batman Movie" and "The House with a Clock in Its Walls"
June 25 and 26: "Teen Titans Go! To the Movies" and "Paddington 2"
July 2 and 3: "Despicable Me 3" and "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)"
July 9 and 10: "The Lego Movie 2" and "How to Train Your Dragon 3"
July 16 and 17: "Smallfoot" and "The Secret Life of Pets"
July 23 and 24: "The Lego Movie" and "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie"
July 30 and 31: "Sing" and "How to Train Your Dragon 2"
Aug. 6 and 7: "Penguins of Madagascar" and "The Boss Baby"
Aug. 13 and 14: "Kung Fu Panda 3" and "The Lego Ninjago Movie"
Aug. 20 and 21: "Trolls" and "Minions"
Aug. 27 and 28: "Madagascar" and "Shrek 2"
Sept. 3 and 4: "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Storks"
Maya Cinemas (1000 California Ave.)
The Kid's Summer Series returns to Maya Cinemas this month, with two children's movies every Wednesday and Thursday. Both movies play both days at 10 a.m. Admission is $1.
Wednesday and Thursday: "Despicable Me" and "The Karate Kid (2010)"
June 12 and 13: "Trolls" and "Hotel for Dogs"
June 19 and 20: "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" and "Minions"
June 26 and 27: "Megamind" and "Smurfs: The Lost Village"
July 3 and 4: "Home" an "The Boss Baby"
July 10 and 11: "Shrek" and "Kubo and the Two Strings"
July 17 and 18: "The Secret Life of Pets" and "The Emoji Movie"
July 24 and 25: "Dr. Seuss' The Lorax" and "How to Train Your Dragon 3"
July 31 and Aug. 1: "Sing" and "Peter Rabbit"
Aug. 7 and 8: "The Lego Batman Movie" and "Hotel Transylvania 3"
Studio Movie Grill (2733 Calloway Drive)
At Studio Movie Grill, parents can take their kids for a discount movie and take advantage of the theater's full menu. Though no food deals were listed, the $1 admission means they will have a little more money in their wallets to afford a snack or lunch. All movies start at 10 a.m. and will screen Monday through Friday.
Today through Friday: "The Secret Life of Pets"
June 10 to 14: "Shrek"
June 17 to 21: "Despicable Me"
June 24 to 28: "Trolls"
July 1 to 5: "Despicable Me 2"
July 8 to July 12: "Sing"
July 15 to 19: "Minions"
July 22 to 26: "The Lorax"
July 29 to Aug. 2: "How to Train Your Dragon 3"
Aug. 5 to 9: "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie"
