No Oscar viewing experience is complete without the red-carpet pre-show, taking in all the finery and styles of the nominees, other celebrities and their guests. Those looks come from hours of planning, coordinating and a bit of Hollywood magic.
Bakersfield stylist Josette Kouyomjian knows all about the magic — and the long hours. She is dressing Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra, directors of the Oscar-nominated documentary short, “St. Louis Superman,” at Sunday’s ceremony.
She may even serve as a gossamer good luck charm: After dressing "Succession" actor Brian Cox for the Golden Globes last month, the performer went on to snag the award for best actor in a drama series.
But regardless of the outcome, Kouyomjian said her mission goes beyond the accolades.
"Styling is a wonderful way, especially styling celebrities, to show the world that you don't need to sacrifice style to be a conscious consumer. In fact, styling with secondhand and vintage will definitely make you look unique. It's not something that can be copied. There are not multiples of items."
For a luncheon on Wednesday honoring female Oscar nominees held at designer Diane von Furstenberg's home, Kouyomjian dressed Mundhra in a pink and gold jacket sourced from In Your Wildest Dreams Consignment & Antiques in Bakersfield.
"To have a chance to incorporate what I'm so passionate about — secondhand — to be able to incorporate that into an event like this is wonderful."
The two directors will likely be wearing custom pieces, commissioned by Modur Style, which brought Kouyomjian on as the hands-on stylist, but the stylist said she still looks for ways to incorporate accessories and other details.
Once awards season is done, Kouyomjian will be back styling and sourcing through her business, Number 46. In addition to her styling services — ranging from virtual consulting to on-call for special events — she's also launched a subscription box service.
She said the boxes can include anything secondhand and sometimes new items, if they're sustainably sourced.
"The goal is to show people who love to have new things that they don't have to buy new and they don't have to buy fast fashion," she said.
Fast fashion, the production of inexpensive clothing by mass-market retailers like H&M and Zara to reflect runway or celebrity trends, has been the bane of the industry since its introduction in the 1980s, Kouyomjian said.
With so much textile waste in the fashion industry, Kouyomjian is passionate about sustainability, finding pieces for clients that will last for years and advocating the value of vintage and secondhand apparel and accessories.
The boxes also provide people with the tools to present their own unique look. A lot of people don't think they have a style, but Kouyomjian said it's more a matter of them honing it.
"They may not be executing the style, but that's my job to help them do that."
Kouyomjian has been in the industry for more than 25 years, on the retail side (owning Tangerine boutique, which closed in 2012) and in product development and trend forecasting. But she credits her mother with giving her the real building blocks of style.
"It's something that is very instinctual for me. I learned it from a young age from my mother, who was very stylish and had a wonderful wardrobe. Not somebody who needed name brands, she was more interested in style and quality, thrifting and buying secondhand."
"The older I have grown and the longer I have spent in this industry, the fashion industry, the more I came back around to what my mother always knew."
For Kouyomjian, helping people feel fabulous, whether it's for a red carpet event or a complete closet overhaul, is what styling is about.
"Why not build a wardrobe that you can feel good about? What we wear tells a story about who we are as people. It's good manners to show up looking nice, and you feel more confident when you do."
Although the hours are long, especially when it comes to celebrity clients, Kouyomjian wouldn't have it any other way.
"Being a stylist is so much work, but I live for that moment and that look on their face and their body language that tells me we nailed it."
