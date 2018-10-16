The Kern-Kaweah Chapter Sierra Club welcomes Dr. Chad Hanson, a research ecologist with the John Muir Project of the Earth Island Institute in Big Bear City, as the guest speaker at its fall dinner Saturday at Rice Bowl.
Hanson earned his Ph.D. in ecology from UC Davis with a research focus on the ecology in conifer forest ecosystems. He also co-authored the 2015 book, “The Ecological Importance of Mixed-Severity Fires.”
“Wildland fires, including large ones, are natural and essential to maintain forest health and wildlife habitat,” Hanson said in a recent interview. “We actually have less fire now than we did historically before fire suppression. We need to focus our resources and attention on protecting communities and rural towns from wildland fire, but the logging industry and the current administration continue to ignore the science.”
Hanson sees the U.S. Forest Service as resistant to moving away from commercial logging, something echoed by Ara Marderosian, executive director of Sequoia Forestkeeper.
“Under existing laws, the agency sells public timber to private logging companies and keeps most of the revenue for its budget to pay staff and purchase equipment," Marderosian said. "This needs to change; we need to get the Forest Service out of the logging business.”
The chapter leadership selected Hanson to speak because of his research background, according to Marderosian.
He said, “There are 120 million dead trees in the Sierra Nevada, and the Forest Service, Gov. Jerry Brown, CalFire and even the California EPA all claim that those trees should be burned in biomass facilities. This is the exact opposite of what we should be doing.”
The club's gathering begins with social hour at 5 p.m. followed by dinner and the program at Rice Bowl, 1119 18th St. The cost is $28 per person. To reserve a spot for the dinner, call or text Joyce Hulen at 496-6584 or email joymonty@me.com by Thursday at the latest.
Marjorie Bell handles publicity for Kern-Kaweah Chapter Sierra Club.
(1) comment
Proud member of the Club for many years.
