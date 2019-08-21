Sierra Club Buena Vista Group will host a three-part documentary film series on various environmental topics that kicks off Friday. The films will be shown from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Stockdale Event Center, 201 New Stine Road, suite 350. The films are free and guests are invited to stay after for refreshments and discussion.
Friday: "Pittsburgh to Paris," a National Geographic film about climate change and the Trump administration’s decision to exit the Paris Climate Agreement.
Friday, Sept. 20: "Reinventing Power," a Sierra Club film that explores the economic benefits to families and communities of choosing green energy.
Friday, Oct. 25: "The Last Mountain," follows a community in Appalachia that tries to save the last mountain from a controversial coal mining technique called mountaintop removal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.