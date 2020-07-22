During a time when some businesses are closing, some boutiques are growing.
Exclusively online, Simply Yen's Boutique opened for business on July 3. The shutdown gave owner Yenesses Espinoza the motivation to make the leap into retail.
"I had a lot of spare time considering I was going to school online and my Monday-to-Friday job was closed," Espinoza said.
Espinoza's greatest tool for her new accessories business has been using social media to help spread the word. She sells merchandise through the boutique's Instagram page (@shopsimplyyensboutique) with orders and shipping details managed through direct messages.
"I mainly just use my own social media and my boutique's social media to spread the word," Espinoza said. "I have friends and family who also will inform others about my small business and help me raise my following and clientele. I also encourage and ask my customers to share their purchases on their pages by mentioning Simply Yen’s Boutique. So far, only using social media has been good. I always celebrate the little accomplishments and just keep in mind my following will slowly go up."
It's not just new boutiques flourishing during this time.
The Mission at Kern County's Encore! Boutique, which reopened in May, has seen an uptick in business, said Catherine Skow, the mission's director of retail sales.
During the stay-at-home order, people had time to clean out their closets of unwanted clothes, Skow said.
Customers follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks to shop safely inside the store. And good deals are to be had this month, according to Skow.
"This is the first time we've had the whole store at 50 percent off," Skow said.
The boutique serves as a job training program for The Mission at Kern County and helps those in recovery get experience in customer service.
"I think people like new clothes but people really like to help an organization that does good," Skow said.
