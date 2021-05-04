Local pair to compete on Fox's 'Game of Talents'

Bakersfield residents will compete for big money Wednesday night on the Fox game show "Game of Talents."
Josh King, a teacher at Independence Elementary School, and Renee Rucks, school secretary at Independence, will appear in the episode titled "Fire Twirling, Cube Juggling and a Wild Alligator."
Hosted by comedian and Emmy Award winner Wayne Brady, the show pits two teams of two trying to guess the hidden talents of mystery performers, one of whom is a decoy. There are three rounds of play in which the prize money continues to grow with a maximum of $222,000 up for grabs if a team sweeps the entire competition.
The episode airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday on Fox.