Whether you are a member of the LGBTQ community or one of its allies, there are a few events coming up to celebrate gay pride this week.
Saturday, Bakersfield LGBTQ will put on its annual pride festival at Stramler Park, 3805 Chester Ave., from 2 to 10 p.m. The family-friendly event includes food and craft vendors, live music and a kids' zone. The theme this year is "Once Upon a Pride."
Entertainment will include music by Mento Buru and, later in the evening, a drag show. Admission is $7 pre-sale or $10 at the gate. Children 10 and younger are free.
At Cal State Bakersfield, it is the middle of Pride Week, with events going on through Saturday on campus, 9001 Stockdale Highway.
On Thursday, the university will hold Expression Night, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Stockdale Room to celebrate National Coming Out Day. Students will have the opportunity to share their stories however they would like — through art, spoken word, dance or any other artistic expression.
The school will host a movie night on Friday from 7 to 9 p.m., screening "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs.
Pride Week ends with the Pride volleyball game against Cal Baptist at 1 p.m. in the Icardo Center on Saturday. The event was created by coach Giovanna Melo to raise awareness of LGBTQ issues in athletics and to let those in the community know that everyone is welcome at their games, regardless of sexual orientation or identity.
Bakersfield Community Theatre officially opens its production of "The Laramie Project" this weekend. It tells the true story of a community's reaction following the murder of Matthew Shepard, a 21-year-old gay man who was beaten, tortured and tied to a fence.
The play runs on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. this weekend through Oct. 27, with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. on Oct. 21. Doors open 30 minutes before showtime at BCT, 2400 S. Chester Ave. Tickets are $16, available at the door or online at bctstage.org.
