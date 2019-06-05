As a threat to summer diets everywhere, Friday is National Doughnut Day and one local bakery is getting ready to serve up some truly unique creations.
Sugar Twist Bakery & Cafe is once again getting creative when it comes to the holiday and will be selling special, one-day only doughnuts at both locations (9500 Brimhall Road Suite 507 and 5511 Calloway Drive Suite 100).
This year's specialty doughnuts include creme brulee (vanilla custard topped with caramelized sugar), PB&J (grape jelly filling with peanut butter icing and crushed peanuts), pineapple upside down (buttermilk cake batter with butter glaze, topped with pineapple and maraschino cherry), German chocolate (chocolate cake doughnut with coconut pecan frosting) and Fruity Pebbles (raised ring dipped in vanilla icing topped with cereal).
For something a little different, try one of two vegan doughnuts: the vegan berry (with passion fruit puree topped with fresh assorted berries) and vegan matcha (with powdered sugar and matcha green tea whipped coconut cream).
Sugar Twist will also have ice cream doughnuts available in three flavors: Fruity Pebbles, cookies and cream and bananas foster. Those doughnuts, as well as the chili cheese savory doughnut, will all require a little extra time to prepare.
Regular customer favorites like the Baconator (maple topped with bacon), Campfire (s'mores doughnut) and Cookie Monster (chocolate doughnut topped with crushed Oreos and peanut butter drizzle) will also be available.
Prices vary depending on the item, with most specialty doughnuts going for $3.25 and ice cream doughnuts going for $4.99. Buy any three specialty doughnuts and get a fourth free.
Both stores open at 6 a.m., with the Brimhall location open until 9 p.m. and the Calloway location open until 7 p.m. Each will offer free doughnuts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and have princess and superhero characters from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Brimhall store will also host Coffee with a Cop from 7 to 9 a.m.
For more information, call the Brimhall location at 829-6761 or the Calloway location at 829-7130.
