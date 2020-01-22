The Obsessive Outsider cover

Kerry Alayne Osborn's book "The Obsessive Outsider" explores her personal journey with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

 Courtesy of Kerry Alayne Osborn

Kerry Alayne Osborn lived a normal life until sudden onset obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) at the age of 17.

Learned to navigate the maze of OCD, Osborn became an advocate for the disorder and mental health. The mental health blogger, public speaker and writer released her memoir, "The Obsessive Outsider: One Woman's Journey from Wevere Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder to a Life Lived Abundantly," last year.

She will hold a book signing event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble, 4001 California Ave.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.