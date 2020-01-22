Kerry Alayne Osborn lived a normal life until sudden onset obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) at the age of 17.
Learned to navigate the maze of OCD, Osborn became an advocate for the disorder and mental health. The mental health blogger, public speaker and writer released her memoir, "The Obsessive Outsider: One Woman's Journey from Wevere Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder to a Life Lived Abundantly," last year.
She will hold a book signing event from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Barnes & Noble, 4001 California Ave.
