Have you ever wondered what happens to your story after you send your manuscript out to a publisher?
Local author Cyn Bermudez will shed light on this mystery at the Writers of Kern April Meeting with her presentation, “Surviving the Slush Pile!”
Due to the current COVID-19 situation and the necessity for social distancing, the Writers of Kern will hold this “virtual” meeting Saturday through Zoom (see details below).
Bermudez is a cross-format and hybrid author, poet and artist from Bakersfield. Author of the young adult series "Brothers" (West 44 Books), she has published short stories and poetry in addition to novels.
She also has experience with the other side of the writing desk. As current editor-in-chief for literary journal Riding Light and a former “slush reader” for Clarksworld, a top science fiction short story magazine, Bermudez knows what it takes for your manuscript to successfully pass through screening and actually get to the editor.
Participants at this presentation will learn what helps a story successfully pass from the desk of the slush reader to the editor, how and why a story is chosen for publication, and how writers can make their stories stand out among so many other manuscripts.
The Writers of Kern “virtual” meeting will be held from 9:15 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday. This event is open to the public. To register, visit the Writers of Kern newsletter website (writersofkern.com/newsletter) and select "current issue." Once there, click on the Eventbrite link to register. Further details will be emailed to those who register.
