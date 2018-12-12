Local author Eve Henderson has a lot of stories to tell.
The retired teacher and current animal rescue advocate draws inspiration for her books from the dogs who have entered her life, some as permanent resident dogs and others as temporary fosters. In nearly six years of rescue, one dog became her ultimate muse, despite only having her for six short months.
Henderson, a McFarland resident, will tell the story of senior dog Rosie in a trilogy of books, starting with the recently released "Beautiful Rosie." It's the second book Henderson has published in as many years; the first was "Missy's Pillow," a story about a former street dog learning the rules of being a house pet after she is adopted.
"This was more emotional," Henderson said of the second book published. "Rosie was like my spirit dog. I felt like I was writing about Missy, but I feel like Rosie was writing this book through me."
"Beautiful Rosie" is based on the true story of Rosie's late-in-life rescue, though details from her life before that point are imagined based on real cases of abandoned dogs Henderson has encountered.
The story follows Rosie first as a young dog loving life with her family until years later when she is left behind, tied up in the backyard, on the day the family moves to a new house. The family says Rosie is too old to go with them and that they will get a new puppy to go with their new home.
Rosie feels like she was left behind because she has become "ugly" in her old age and is sad at the shelter until a woman takes her home to make the most of the rest of her life, with love and comfort.
"Her foster mama comes and pulls her from the shelter and Rosie realizes her life is going to get better," Henderson said. "Like all fosters, all you have to do is look at a dog ... to fall in love."
Feeling the love from her new foster mom, Rosie realizes she is beautiful and, as Henderson says, that "old is the most beautiful age of all."
"It's a good story with a happy ending," Henderson said. "For most seniors (in shelters), it's a story with an unhappy ending."
In real life, Rosie was in a Southern California shelter, where her odds of adoption were not great due to her age, estimated to be about 15. Henderson explained that most people looking for a dog want a young one, not an old one who likely comes with medical issues too. Because of that, many senior dogs die in shelters.
Rosie was pulled from the shelter by the Frosted Faces Foundation, a senior dog advocacy group in Ramona. It was through that nonprofit that Rosie came to Henderson in November 2015.
"I became a 'forever foster,'" she said. "I picked her up and she would be staying with me the rest of her life."
While that time was only about six months, Henderson felt she had known the senior dog her whole life.
"The length of time had nothing to do with the depth of love," Henderson said. "She changed my life. Her legacy is to help the most vulnerable."
Rosie's life might have been hard before her rescue, but Henderson ensured the dog was taken care of and loved for however long she had remaining. She got along well with Henderson's four other dogs, and her favorite treat was a Frosted Mini Wheat served on a spoon, which the dog would sometimes take off with before Henderson could take it.
"She regained mobility, she ate like a horse, she would run," Henderson said. "She became part of our pack."
For the book's art, Henderson once again enlisted Montana artist Karen Krystal, who painted each of the images in the book. Some she painted from reference photos given to her by Henderson, while others she came up with fully on her own.
The partnership has been a good one, the author said, with a few more books already written and ready for Krystal to illustrate. Rosie's story will continue with "If Only I Could, Rosie" and "Rosie Remembers." There's also "My Name is Madden," "Sarah, Orchard Orphan" and "All I Wanted Was You," all of those also based on animals Henderson has adopted, fostered or helped rescue.
Although "Beautiful Rosie," published by Nova Publishing, is a children's book, it has a lesson for readers of all ages: that people can help animals in need by fostering or adopting a senior or by keeping their own pets as they get older until the very end, Henderson said.
"I hope they look at dogs with compassion and appreciation of the love dogs have for us," she said. "I hope if someone is thinking of surrendering their senior dog, they will change their minds."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.