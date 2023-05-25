 Skip to main content
Live music, shopping and more at Saturday's Bako Market

Bako Market

Over 100 local vendors will have a variety of goods for sale at Saturday's Bako Market at Centennial Plaza outside Mechanics Bank Arena.

 Courtesy of the Bako Market

Kick off your three-day weekend with a stop at the Bako Market, which returns Saturday to Centennial Plaza at Mechanics Bank Arena.

More than 100 vendors — including makers, crafters, designers and artists — will sell items ranging from plants and handmade items to candies and apparel.

