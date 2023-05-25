Live music, shopping and more at Saturday's Bako Market

Kick off your three-day weekend with a stop at the Bako Market, which returns Saturday to Centennial Plaza at Mechanics Bank Arena.
More than 100 vendors — including makers, crafters, designers and artists — will sell items ranging from plants and handmade items to candies and apparel.
Food will be for sale from a variety of food trucks and vendors with options including ice cream, aguas frescas, fried spiral potatoes (from Get It Twisted) and more.
Live music will be provided by The 95's, and DJ Pantomine, the market's favorite DJ, will rock the turntables.
The free marketplace is both kid- and pet-friendly. There will also be raffles and giveaways as well as a face painter.
The market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the plaza, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Market fans won't have to wait long for the next one, which will take place June 3, offering plenty of Father's Day gift ideas.