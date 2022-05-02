Like mother, like son for 'Falcon Crest' actor David Selby

In late March, actor David Selby presented "They Don't Call Me Sarah For Nothing," a short but compelling monologue he composed for Smartphone Theatre, a livestream digital performance platform presented via Zoom and created during the early pandemic months to showcase original productions.
Selby's contribution explored how his late mother — Sarah — still influences his life today.
"I loved her dearly," said Selby from Los Angeles, "but she never liked to talk about herself — at all. Her focus was always on the family."
Born and raised in Morgantown, W.Va., Selby's extensive film, television and stage career includes prominent roles in ABC's gothic soap opera "Dark Shadows" in the 1960s and the prime-time soap "Falcon Crest" on CBS in the 1980s.
"My mother had a very hard upbringing in a coal mining town and was responsible for raising her brothers and sisters," explained Selby. "She managed to graduate from high school and met my father who was raised on a farm. He was a carpenter and built our house and did a lot of work in surrounding communities. Mom continued to work hard at various jobs including the local Montgomery Wards, in a bakeshop, and her last job was as a bookkeeper in an office supply place. But she was also a meticulous housekeeper and did not like messes."
Tidying, says Selby, is a trait he inherited and for which his family has always ribbed him for his constant dusting, washing, and sweeping. "Sarah is among us!" he says his wife, Chip, will lovingly announce.
"I would act like my mother unconsciously," he said. "The kids would say 'Grandma says that' or my wife would say 'you sound like your mother.' So I wrote 'They Don't Call Me Sarah For Nothing' because it was cathartic for me to talk about her and realize, my God, how much she meant to me."
His touching monologue can be viewed on YouTube.
Growing up, Selby remembers his mother as rarely resting, seemingly forever engaged in household duties for the family.
"We had a very loving relationship but her constant working was hard to understand for a young kid," he said. "Despite all her hard work, she always somehow managed to look like a million dollars! Even taking out the trash or going to the grocery store in our little community, she was always cautious about looking her best."
As he grew older and with no particular initial interest in acting, Selby planned to enroll in West Virginia University in Morgantown but needed tuition funds.
"So, I went to Atlantic City in the summer and worked at a restaurant, then returned with a pocket full of money to pay for my first half-year's tuition," he recalled. "I lived at home so I could walk to class as a freshman, but didn't really know what I was going to do."
That's when an adviser for students whose names started with an "S" spotted Selby standing in the enrollment line for classes.
"He said, 'you look like you could be in theater' and it turned out he was a theater instructor," Selby remembered. "He talked me into it and, lo and behold, I began doing plays at the university right away."
After completing his degree, Selby moved to Illinois where he completed a Ph.D. in the arts, but not before moving to the East Coast and accepting his first TV role.
"I didn't finish my Ph.D. until after I was in New York doing 'Dark Shadows' – in fact I copied my dissertation at the office where we shot the show," he recalled. He even considered an academic career but Chip offered some good advice.
"It was my wife who insisted when we first went to New York that 'we didn't come here for you to teach.' So she took a job as an editor and then as a college English teacher so that I could pursue an acting career."
Selby went on to appear in numerous plays and dozens of films and TV series (see davidselby.com). But what did his mom think about his acting career?
"My mother loved that I was an actor," he said. "She watched every show I did, from the plays at university and summer stock to 'Dark Shadows,' 'Falcon Crest' and everything else. Aside from my wife, my mother was my biggest fan!"