Light up the night with Santa's Holiday Laser Show

Bring your kids, your lawn chairs, blankets and takeout pizza for the easiest and newest Christmas extravaganza to experience this holiday season.
Santa's Holiday Laser Show, starting tonight at the Kern County Fairgrounds, is a drive-in laser presentation with 25 high-powered lasers producing hundreds of laser beams along with 45-foot-tall screens displaying more laser projections.
Although this is the first year in Bakersfield, Jeremy Kwaterski, founder of Cabin Fever Laser Shows, has been hard at work since 2020.
"We started up 18 months ago in the height of the COVID pandemic, sold out every show," he said. "We've done 450 events in 95 venues all over the U.S. We’ve been busy."
Kwaterski's background is in hot air balloon show management, focused mostly in the Southeast. When the pandemic shut down large events, he worked with the technician who had designed laser projection for those shows for something brand-new that would be safe to attend.
"(We thought) what about a drive-in, where people can drive in and watch? Let’s see how it works out. It ended up being a hit and we did a ton of those."
Cabin Fever Laser Shows does shows throughout the year but it has something special cooked up for its second holiday season.
"Expect some great music, some really cool lasers and some fantastic holiday family time. That's what we want, that’s the atmosphere we put on. ... It's only an hour but it’s a fantastic hour."
The projections include the jolly old St. Nick, snowman, snowflakes and more, accompanied by a soundtrack of all the Christmas hits.
Kwaterski encourages attendees to arrive early (gates open at 5 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show) to get their spot and set up the family.
"We encourage you to come early. I've seen families throw around a football and kids run around."
There are three parking tiers — VIP exclusive for front row, VIP for rows 2 to 7 and general admission for the rest — but parking is first come, first served within each section.
According to Kwaterski, the Friday and Saturday shows can draw as many as 500 cars, so coming early helps avoid the parking hassle.
But don't worry if you can't shell out for the top tier ($120 per vehicle) because Kwaterski said there isn't a bad seat in the house.
"There are 25 different lasers that fire dozens of laser beams simultaneously, a 1,000 beams going at once. ... Lasers are visible from anywhere. It's like at a movie theater: I don't want to be that close but some people want to be right there (in front). And you experience more of the sounds in the front."
There will be vendors on hand selling hot chocolate and other drinks, snacks and glow toys. Kwaterski said no one's going to check your car if you bring your own goodies or dinner.
Along with arriving early, Kwaterski recommends people buy a ticket in advance (at santaslasershow.com) to secure your spot.